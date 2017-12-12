Win It: Bespoke Post’s Ultimate Box of Awesome 2017

Note: For $45 per box, Bespoke Post will deliver to your door a “box of awesome” once a month. Inside you’ll find hand selected items curated for a guy like you. You can skip any box you want or cancel at any time. Click here for more.

For the third year in a row, we’ve teamed up with Bespoke Post to give away a more than solid, plenty stylish base of goods to lean on during this time of cold weather travel and good times. One of you will win what we’re calling the “ultimate box of awesome.” Bespoke Post’s monthly boxes usually run $45. Not creeping up on nine bills like this one. So it’s not like you can click over and select this “Ultimate” option from one of the many curated boxes currently available. But Bespoke Post is much more than just their customer friendly, monthly subscription service. They’ve got an online store stocked to the gills with great looking and super functional gear, goods, and other items you might not have been introduced to otherwise. And this “ultimate” box is a curation of what we on the Dappered side of this collaboration feel is the best of the best for this extra busy time of year. Happy holidays guys. Good luck!

“Might as well have the best.” That’s Filson’s motto, and that’s why we’re packing the rest of the goods up in this dependable, handsome bag for you (if you win) this holiday season. Over 3800 cubic inches of space (13.75″ x (W)24.25″ x (D)11.5″) but not overly stiff… so you should, depending on how you pack, be able to sneak it into an overhead compartment. Made in the U.S.A. from rugged twill, bridle leather, and super beefy metal components. Sale price above is what members pay.

Armogan’s newest chronograph with the 12 and 6 o’clock subdials. Miyota movement, domed crystal, and textured subdials. Easy to wear for most, 40mm diameter. Gorgeous font. Soft and subtle sueded leather strap. Should be able to dress it up a bit, or wear it super casual. So, perfect for travel.

And something to store your new Armogan (or, another watch) in while you’re traveling. Made in the USA from waxed canvas with micro suede lining and leather accents to keep everything secure.

Because that blasted kid a few rows back won’t stop yapping, or, your drunk Uncle Brian… won’t stop yapping. Great for trains, planes, and long walks for fresh air after trying to not roll your eyes for 2.5 hours over scrabble and unfortunate political discussions. Noise-cancelling technology reduces environmental noise by up to 94%. Folds up compact and stores neatly in the included travel case.

A favorite box of awesome that comes around every so often. Dopp is made by Blue Claw Co. here in the USA. Bright blue water resistant lining and easy sliding YKK zipper. A terrific upgrade to those overpriced, faux-leather department store dopp kits that often get gifted this time of year. Not some dinky thing either. Lots of room here. Bigger than an average sized dopp. Plus this one comes with useful grooming goods like Cremo Face Wash, Paul Mitchell Styling Clay, Marvis mint toothpaste, and more. Currently available as a box to purchase on Bespoke Post. Review of this box can be found here.

The scarf is all merino wool and large enough (15″ x 72″) that you can wrap it and tie it any way you’d please. Muiltiple color options are available through Bespoke Post, but we went with the timeless, Navy Plaid option here. Also included in the box is a dozen cedar balls from woodlore to keep your wool gear fresh while stored, as well as 3.3 oz of Buckler’s Chapped Skin Remedy. Because even the best looking clothes & accessories won’t look all that great if you’ve split a thumb and you’re bleeding all over them.

Enter here to win this Ultimate Box of Awesome from Bespoke Post. One winner gets it all. Deadline for entry is 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday 12/13/17. One entry per person. A huge thanks to Bespoke Post for providing us with these goods to review then giveaway. Good luck, and from the small team of us here at Dappered, thanks for your readership. We wish you all the best this holiday season.