The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style December 2017

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style. I don’t know what it feels like in your neck of the woods, but in ours, it got cold. It’s time for dark beers, hearty stews, and anything at all that can take the chill off. With that in mind, here’s this months crop of the most wanted affordable home style.

And if you’re not subscribed to Bespoke Post, you can pick this box up for $55. Just includes the two throw pillows, but as has been mentioned in the past, nice throw pillows can be expensive, so this is a pretty tight deal. Part of Bespoke Posts’ in-house brand Line of Trade. The Haven pillow covers are woven wool/acrylic twill, and the have zippers, so the included inserts can be removed, and the covers can be spot/dry-cleaned. Available in 4 different color combos.

What’s Nespresso’s claim to fame? That frothy cup of coffee you see up there. It uses Centrifusion™ to spin grounds and water together, creating crema. Yes, it’s just coffee with velvet foam on top, but word is that the extraction process makes for a pretty damn good cup of coffee. At lease George Clooney thinks so. This bundle also comes with a milk frother, also know by it’s fancy name, the Aerocinno.

Sold via Target, this Comforter set includes not only the comforter and pillow shams, but the decorative pillow and the throw you see at the end of the bed. The comforter is reversible, and the opposite side is a blue-leaning grey. I’m sure this set is pretty darn basic as far as quality goes, but if you’re just getting started upping the style game in your bedroom, this is a very affordable way to create a put together bed in an instant.

Another pick from Bespoke Post this month. Their Friends & Family sale really did have some good house/apartment stuff in it. You’d think a rug like this would cost much, much more. Sure, it’s got some contemporary funkiness to it, or, it’s full blown rugged. Just depends on the rest of your space. Would look terrific on top of dark wood floors and under a coffee table.

Perfect for small living spaces where people and cats co-exist. This handy cabinet will allow you to get your cat’s liter box out of a cramped space, or just not out in the open. Made by Way Basics, a company that uses post consumer paper to create their “Z boards”, which I guess are as strong as particle board but much lighter. Available in multiple finishes.

