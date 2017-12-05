The Dappered Gift Guide: Gifts for Her

Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents. Here they be.

Well, here we are again. The most wonderful time of the year. Or something. The holidays can be a lot of fun, getting together with family and friends, eating comfort food and drinking delightful libations. But they can also be stressful, and one of those points of stress can be getting the right gift for the women in your life. Hopefully this gift guide can help, either with an actual gift, or by sparking an idea. This collection of gifts spans quite a wide price range, taking into account all types of budgets and tastes. With that in mind, away we go…

A lot of ladies like sparkle, and these bring it. Affordable, available in 6 colors, and is sold through Nordstrom, so shipping and returns are free.

A simple dress with some built in bling. Comes in 5 colors and 6 size choices. The cut of this dress should be flattering on many body types. Perfect for the random cold weather cocktail party. Sold by Macy’s. Plenty of men are a bit reluctant to buy a woman clothing. And that’s understandable. But there are plenty of guys out there who can knock it out of the park. You probably already know which category you fall into. Either way, keep the receipt for returns and exchanges.

It’s common to see ladies keep a hair tie around their wrist, just in case they need one on the fly. This turns that regular hair tie into much higher fashion.

Got a bubbly drinker in your life? This would be a fun gift set to receive. Veuve Clicquot is well known in the world of champagne, and the bag can be reused as often as she likes to keep her wines chilled. Would also make a generous hostess gift at a New Year’s Eve party.

For the girl that likes to travel, and appreciates watercolor art. This watercolor map of the US covered with foil that can be scratched off as each state is visited. Looks great framed, and is ever-changing. (At least until all the states have been visited.)

And for the girl that likes to travel internationally, or has just always wanted to learn a second language, or continue to learn one. Rosetta Stone has set the standard for second language courses. Their methodology takes after how young children learn language, and it works.

For short excursions, this handy little case will keep all her jewelry in one protected place. The price shown above is full retail. It’s likely you can get this for less by using a current code on BR.

Doesn’t it seem like we’re heading towards a society that will only offer smart gloves at some point? For now though, you have to look for that designation. And any lady that lives in cold climates will appreciate not having to take her gloves off to use her phone. Also available in a grey-blue color. Ships free from Zappos.

For the girl that has health and wellness on her mind for the coming year, and also has an affinity for foxes, or bad puns. Handmade and sold through Etsy.

A very unique take on a wool overcoat. Description says it’s “blanket soft”. Lined, so it won’t be itchy. Quite an investment, but a coat that should stick around for a while, and that will definitely draw compliments.

Or if she’s more of a puffer coat kind of girl, this option from Andrew Marc combines functionality with style. I especially like the different styles of quilting to the fabric. Breaks it up visually, and provides more shape to the coat. Also available in burgundy.

Sure she could get by with any old suitcase, but the cool thing about Away cases is they have a built-in battery and USB port, so if her gadget’s running low on juice, it’s not a problem. This particular case is sold through West Elm.

Southwestern motifs are having a moment in the sun right now. This affordable clutch could make a fun gift for the girl in your life that is digging this current trend. Sold by Cost Plus World Market.

The thing about sloth fans is that they REALLY love sloths. Here’s a unique item to add to her sloth collection. Or, even if she’s an eclectic dresser, these might float her boat. Sold through Modcloth.

Dress pants that feel like yoga pants? Yes please. For the lady that works in a business casual to dressier environment. Sizes are based on waist measurements, but there are plenty of charts out there to help you convert that to typical pant sizing for women. Comes in multiple colors and sizes. These were just on sale, and will likely be marked down again during the holiday shopping season.

I continue to be curious about this blow dryer (it was included in last year’s gift guide). That’s a lot of cash to drop on a blow dryer, but when I read reviews of women drying their longer hair in under 4 minutes (some even half that time), I’m intrigued. This particular set comes with hair product from Ouai.

Does your gift recipient dream of having a green thumb, only to end up killing her plants in a matter of weeks? Perhaps something like this would help. Reminders or labels can be written directly on the planter, to help her keep it all straight.

Yep, that’s a lot of money. But as far as reclining sectionals go, this is a pretty darn aesthetically pleasing one (compared to the typical dated leather reclining sectionals). I want this sectional. Unfortunately I can not have this sectional, and including it here might be part of my mourning process. I have a cat that would shred the fabric on this sectional. And for all his faults, I do love the lil’ bugger. Until West Elm offers this sofa in their performance velvet fabric, I’ll just have to admire this from afar.

Included in last month’s Dappered Space Most Wanted, I’m including it here too, since these things have a cult-like following, and is likely to be one of this season’s biggest gifts. I have no hands-on experience with an Instant Pot, but I know people that have one, and they can only sing the praises of this cooking gadget. If you have a lady in your life that wants to cook more, but is always pressed for time, this may be a game changer for her. Was marked down to $75 during Black Friday.

For the lady that is into all things succulents. This dainty ring can be worn alone or stacked with other bands. Sold by Etsy shop Collected Edition, which sells beautiful nature inspired jewelry.

Perfect for a lazy weekend morning. For the woman that likes to always look put together, even in her lounge-wear. Machine washable, and has pockets at the hips.

You’ve seen this mentioned on the site before, and likely some of you guys are using it. Some of us at the Dappered offices utilize this app, and have seen really positive results with it. If you have a woman in your life that is into self care, and is looking to move herself into a mindset of growth, this could be very helpful.

After a summer’s worth of sandal wearing, sometimes a girls feet can look and feel rough. Natural pumice stone is a great way to work off all that rough skin. The Himalayan salt soap included in this set is rich in minerals and trace elements, and can provide antibacterial properties and deodorize. A natural way she can get her feet back up to par for the first spring day in sandals.

What the heck is body souffle? It’s just a fancy word for whipped lotion. Yea for marketing! This is a final sale item from Nordstrom Rack. Philosophy has a good reputation though, and most ladies are looking to combat dry winter skin come January (if not before).

Similar to the Away suitcase, this wristlet contains a rechargeable battery and USB, along with adapters for iPhones 5,6,& 7, and will work with several other devices. Battery is good for up to 1.5 device charges per charge. Available in black, red, and gold.

