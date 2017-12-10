Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds Cornwallis for $213 (+ you get a $50 gift card)

UPDATE: And like that, they’re all gone. Tons of sizes when the post went live, so, you guys moved quick!

I’d argue that this shoe, in dark brown, is in a way the perfect 21st century dress shoe.

A sober color drenched all over a shoe with just enough flash in detail and shape. A shoe that’ll be respected by the traditionalists, and still exciting enough for those on the younger/more contemporary side.

And the fact that 1sts are now going for less than what 2nds usually go for is something else.

On sale via Bloomingdale’s, and if you sign up for their rewards program (which is free) you’ll get two $25 gift cards since the purchase is over two hundred bucks. Available in dark brown or black. Ships and returns for free.

Full review of the Cornwallis can be found here. Huge thanks to Brandon D. for the style tip.

That’s all. Carry on.