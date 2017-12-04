Most Wanted Affordable Style – December 2017

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

A perfect mid-point on all sorts of fronts. Not super expensive, but not flimsy either (you can almost always trust Nordstrom’s in-house brands). In terms of style, it’s somewhere between a Dalton and a Longbranch… meaning, you get a bit of tread on the sole but it’s not overly toothy. Ships and returns for free. Fingers crossed that perhaps it gets marked down during the after-Christmas sale period? Maybe?

Henley’s are, in a way, a bit like a suit jacket or a sportcoat. Us fellas just look better than we should in them. And the subtle, different shades to the color here (thanks to the garment dye process) helps it stand out quietly. Selling fast, so now’s the time if you want to get your hands on one… or three. Seems like they’re often excluded from codes and promos too.

They’re going back. Careful now. It’s already running in the UK, so, the interwebs are going to be rife with spoilers. Hits US shores via Netflix on December 21st.

Gotta admit… I’ve never tried their boots. The heels always looked too stacked to me. But this briefcase looks like it could be an incredible winner. Horween Chromexcel leather. Good looking hardware. And the contrast between the body and the accents is really, really well done. Dimensions are 17″ x 12″ x 3″.

One of the very popular Todd Snyder & Timex collaborations, now 30% off with the code (thanks to it making the cut into the small selection of goods up for this code). Looks like the D-rings on the strap are either gunmetal or a brass tone? Perhaps? Another option, albeit with a resin case, would be the watch in this month’s Bespoke Post “Command” box. It’s a Bertucci DX3, and the box is still just $45.

I know, I know. Even WITH the 15% off code it’s crazy expensive. But these are the real deal. Made in France from a wool that’s not overly thick, but still dense enough to keep out even a Normandy breeze. Ships and returns for free. The kind of sweater that you’ll want to wear the hell out of.

