Monday Sales Tripod – Bonobos Extra 30% off Sale Items, Massdrop AE Chukkas, & More

One of the better deals Bonobos has run in a while. Not only is it a decent discount at 30% off, we’re talking about already marked down items here. So, those of us with tighter style budgets can actually play along a bit, depending on the piece we’re shooting for. That, and their sale section isn’t totally decimated. A solid selection is lurking in there.

Wait, what? Massdrop is now in the Factory 2nds game? I guess it makes a bit of sense, being that this is an exclusive collaboration that they did… and there’s gonna be 2nds quality in any manufacturing run. There will be cosmetic flaws, so, be warned. And there’s no restocking fee here… since it’s final sale. But the discount is sizable. 1st Quality was going for around $240. So $180 is a whole new price level. Huge thank you to James W. for the tip. Review of this chukka (the 1st quality) can be found here.

And that goes for sale items too. Not just the regular price stuff. Seems like their stock of a lot of popular (and even not so popular) items has gone pretty quick. Perhaps they’re waiting until after the holiday rush to replenish?

