J. Crew Wheelhouse Suit Sale, No BR or JCF exclusions, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A navy Ludlow getting a 40% off cut? That’s rare. Same goes for a wheelhouse mid-grey option. These are Ludlow’s though, so, be prepared for slim lapels and a slim cut. Especially in the pants.

It’s a high threshold, but at least there aren’t any exclusions. There were plenty of BR PICKS exclusions in these last few weeks since the Black Friday/Cyber Monday rush. Not so this time, and if you’re a GAP inc. cardholder? You can continue to knock another 10% off with the code BRCARD.

Well that’s a steal and then some. Lucky you if you need to buy a couple of suits. Half canvas, bemberg linings, non-functioning sleeve cuffs, and two fits (slim or contemp.) to choose from. Not bad at $273 a pop for their basic line. Not sure how returns would work on this though, being that they offer free returns on your first suit or sportcoat (and not your first “order” which would include multiple suits here if you’re a newbie). So, you might be on the hook for returns. Note that price above reflects their basic, introductory suits… which are still plenty nice (albeit sometimes in short supply). Looks like their upgraded fabrics are also up for this deal. UPDATE: According to reader Liam G., it’s your first ORDER that you can get free returns on, as long as you’re doing a bundle deal like the above. I’d still check with customer service ahead of time to make sure though.

UNIQLO is one of those shops where free-shipping really feels like a treat. Why? Because stuff is so affordable there that rarely does one trip the usual free-shipping threshold. So, say you’re in need of a lightweight, yet strong, merino wool sweater to get through the holidays? Now you can get it shipped to your door, for free, and it’s on sale. Hot diggity.

No exclusions here. Apparently the week or two before Christmas is a heck of a time to buy a suit, judging by what’s made its way into the handful this week. *WARNING* Take a look at the reviews of the worsted wool pants. Lots of complaints of the fabric wearing through/failing with not much use? That’s… not good. Meanwhile, what is good? The price on their merino cardigans. They’re in the clearance section, so, once that additional 50% comes off, they get downright dirt cheap. And the free shipping helps massively there too.

UPDATE: The Voyager and Worsted wool suits aren’t on the site today? Is that because of the no exclusions deal? Strange. Thanks to Luke D. for the tip there…

UPDATE II: Well son of a… they moved the cardigans out of the clearance section overnight too. Dammit.

This thing is usually excluded from codes, and word is this is the steepest discount it’s ever been up for. Full review here. 41.5mm case size is more moderate/classically sized, and not an over-sized hunk of metal that’s found on many a guy’s wrist (often mine too) these days. Code expires today, 12/14/17. Meanwhile, they’re offering 40% off everything else + free shipping through 12/24 w/ MERRY40.

