Half-Off Ledbury Gilt City Voucher, UK Made Chukkas, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

You’ve got two options here. Either spend $75 to get a $150 voucher, or spend $125 and get a $250 voucher. And that’s as good as it’s gonna get at Ledbury. Yes, Ledbury is also running a tiered sale right now (20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350) but word is that this offer does NOT stack with their tiered offer. Credit must be redeemed in full and in one transaction; no change or credit returned. Still, half off if you hit it right on the nose, or thereabouts, is a screamin’ deal for Ledbury. For example, even if you just wanted one of their wheelhouse white fine twill dress shirts? That ends up being $75 with the code. Or, about 48% off when you leave that extra $5 in credit on the table. Voucher only works on full price stuff. You’ve got clear until March 3 of 2018 to use it. Vouchers are final sale, so, once you give Gilt City your cash, it’s gone.

Arrrrrrrrrrrrrrrghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Another Final Sale shoe offered through Massdrop at a really, really hard to beat price. Made in England, these suede, Dainite stud soled, Goodyear welted chukkas are absolute classics. But, again, final sale shoes are a real risk. What’s the difference between these and the Loake Kempton? The last. These are a little longer and leaner but still not arrow sharp or pointy. Want em’ in leather instead of suede? Tack on an extra twenty bucks. And note that sizing is in UK sizes. They recommend US customers go a full size down from their US size.

Speaking of Massdrop… this thing just launched. And while it’s five bucks more than the last spin they took with the Bambino, they’re offering a heck of a lot more styles. Hacks and hand winds. Final sale though. Not a bad price, considering Long Island as the retro look styles going for $189.

Speaking of Eggnog, the last time I had eggnog, it was the night of the 2000 Presidential election. I was a political science minor, so, I was engrossed in Bush v. Gore. (LOCKBOX!) Some friends and I were hanging out in the dorms, keeping tabs on the results as they rolled in, and I was sipping on a quart of gas station eggnog while it all went down. Well, as the night wore on longer than was anticipated, I mindlessly drank the entire thing. Only the next day did I notice that the date stamped on the cardboard container was… perhaps a bit too far in the rear view mirror. I spent a lot of time in the loo that day. Does anyone actually read this stuff? Or do you guys just look at the pics and the prices and that’s it?

Pretty much the antithesis of the Timex Marlin featured yesterday. This one is big, casual, and robust. Sapphire crystal. 100m water resistance. Doesn’t go on sale that often, but thankfully, this is one of those times when it has. Sale is limited to 25 units. Full review here, albeit of the previous dial design.

REMEMBER… the re-stocking fee has now jumped to $25. So, tread carefully. Size/color selection varies by model being that these are factory seconds. Also, I like turtles.

Can’t say I have any direct experience with this stuff, but I’ve heard some good things. Fabric make up is a blend… 34% Rayon, 33% Polyester, 28% Acrylic, 5% Spandex. Big thanks to reader Shawn N. for the tip!

The Pick: Goodfellow & Co. Wool Blend Topcoat – $39.99 ($79.99)

Huge thanks to readers Chad R. and Ryan N. for sending in the tip on this sale, as well as to Ryan for the pic of their new camel wool blend topcoat. Fabric is 66% wool, 27% poly, 5% acrylic, 2% other. Size shown on Ryan above is a small on 5’9″ 155 lbs. Coat is also available in black. Deal expires today, 12/7, so hop to it.

Also worth a mention: