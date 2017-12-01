Food Court Picks, H&M’s on Fire, & Retail Continues to Struggle

ABUELA!

(thank you)

FAST FASHION: Burning out quicker than you’d think? (I’m going to go ahead and apologize for that. I’m shame faced. I’ll just go put myself in the corner.)

OH FFS! Quick! Someone get in touch with B.O.B. stat. I really really really hope this eventually happens.

ONCE MORE, WITH FEELING: I am so damn happy that this happened. It was one of my favorite stories from last year.

HEADS UP: How to make your way through the food court without needing to replace your underpants. Or something.

DOSSIER UPDATE: Remember that story about the soccer team which was lost in an airplane crash in Columbia? The story is worse than you thought.

THE HOLIDAY MANTLE: PART 1:

(this is mine)

Refreshed from our Black Friday break, Eric H returns with a full slate of clickables and once again, I’m grateful.

STANDARDS: They’re important. Like, um, wearing clothes when at a restaurant. So, yeah, no.

GRUNGE IS NOT DEAD: It’s pretty satisfying when bands who were part of something that connected with so many people still sound like they care. L7 shares a new song. Heads up: it’s political. You have been warned.

STRANGER THINGS? I’ll take paying jobs that we never thought would actually happen, for $200 Alex.

QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Where’s our version?

THE OTHER SEX (badass women): The secret life of Hedy Lamarr. Incredible.

WALLET BUSTER? Mythbusters Adam Savage tries his hand at accessories. So far so good?

PUP PATROL. Part 1. Part 2. And the natural segue to this.

MANDATORY.

A revelation. So much heart in this music

RETAIL HELL: The struggle continues. This, sadly, seems to be the norm.

MEANWHILE, IN NORTH KOREA: The nation is notorious about shielding the world from what life is like for it’s citizens. This is frightening.

KISS OFF: True story. One time I saw this guy drop a man in his tracks with a head butt. So this wasn’t really a surprise.

OH NO. Oh no no no no. This seems all kind of wrong.

GOOD NEWS: Because sometime you just want to read about something that just doesn’t make you grimace or feel like shit. With that in mind, this, and this, and this.

DOG!

(thank you)

THIS IS IMPORTANT: We are on the verge of losing the internet as we know it. I haven’t met anyone who thinks this is a good idea. It is a giveaway to an industry which has proven itself undeserving of such control. This is the guy behind it.

FARM TO TABLE: I can attest to this. I’ve seen it in my community and I can’t see anything I don’t like about it.

FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF “IT WAS BOUND TO HAPPEN”: This is not going to help their brand.

LET’S NOT, OK? Anyone else think this is a terrible idea? At least until they get the whole hacking thing figured out?

NEVER ENOUGH KATE. NEVER.

(thank you)

LES CHATS: The one who had too much catnip. The one who changed his mind. And this is a parrot which has nothing to do with a cat but hoe lee monkeybutts this is something.

THE GIFT SHOP MUST REALLY BE SOMETHING: Introducing L.A.’s newest museum.

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES: I’m quiet certain that the Dental Industrial Complex™ will put the kibosh on this pretty quickly. (I’m just joshing. Don’t come at me bro.)

I’VE TOLD YOU A MILLION TIMES NOT TO EXAGGERATE: I”m not sure I’m buying what they’re selling over here.

FOR THE LOVE OF YOUR PUP… Everyone knows they’d rather have a steak anyway.

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly. Holiday mostly!