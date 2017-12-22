Christmas .gifs, Airport Lounge Dress Codes, & an Ugly Sweater Party you might actually want to attend

KRAMPUS!

RETAIL WARS: Target is stepping up their game in the new retail reality.

JUST NORMAL FOLK: Albeit, with the resources to be thoughtful.

TERROR OWL: It’s a thing. Then there’s this.

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? This is totally nothing to worry about.

WARRIOR SANTA!

DON’T YOU WANT ME BABY? Quantas is not putting up with your shit. At least not in their airport lounges.

I WANT TO BELIEVE: I’m pretty sure Agent Mulder is intrigued. And wait ’til he finds out about this.

DOSSIER UPDATE: Uber continues to look pretty terrible when under the microscope. This is about as bad as it gets for the brand. Then there’s this. On the other hand, this is interesting.

JUST A HEADS UP: Be mindful. Or else.

FAHOO FORES DAHOO DORES!

The Weekend Dossier would like to thank our 2017 contributor MVP Eric H for all the terrific links this year. We’re grateful.

IF ALL THE GAMES…we’re like this, ratings might not be tanking.

PUTTING OUT FIRE…with a ginormous airplane.

‘MURICA! The great Sriracha caper.

FESTIVELY NSFW: #reindeerboobs.

RETAIL HELL: Or, apocalypse as the case may be. Millenials, because of course. Or something.

YOU CAN DANCE IF YOU WANT TO: You can earn yourself a prize.

LIQUID MAYONAISE: You can rest assured I am definitely in the anti-nog camp. Eric always gets me.

SOME PEOPLE:

IF WE ARE ALL LUCKY…this will be the last time they think something like this was ever a good idea. Like that will ever happen.

ONE MORE REASON…growing old is gonna suck.

SANTA IS SCREWED: The North Pole is not how you think it is and it might not ever be so again.

RETAIL HELL: Here today, gone tomorrow? 2018 edition.

INCOMING! As Eric H says, “Well this is going to be fun.”

