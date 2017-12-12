Best of Threads: Cardigan Love, Compliments on the Cheap, and Watches

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads has become a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Looking to find out what’s on the wrist of your fellow Dappered readers? Check out the What Watch I Wore Today thread. Long time lurker, first time poster MDLamp showed off his Seiko 5, prompting Token to share some Seiko love as well. User Publius decided to show that the Soviets could build a decent watch, showing off his Slava Medical watch while LesserBlackDog continued to show off his latest watch acquisition. ajs116 showed the users that minimalist watches wear well, while idvsego demonstrated that purple NATO watch bands pair nicely with black faced diver watches.

Credit Doug Chalkey for bringing the discussion of cardigans to fore and addressing their association with Mr. Rogers head on. Many users chimed in with their cardigan experiences, notably Nandyn who over in the WIWT thread kicked off the 12 days of cardigan wearing… but back to the thread at hand. Pesape stated his love for cardigans, even if his friends give him some friendly ribbing. Snake Doctor, julius12, mark4, sdjackofclubs, SwiftToole, BLU8, and motosacto all chimed in saying they loved their cardigans. Loafer28 raised the point of how thin cardigans might not work for everyone depending on your body type. Winghus added his experiences concerning thin vs. thick cardigans with JDOG and jharrisonbarrett providing their views too. Finally Nikbrown posted a few shots of himself in his latest cardigan purchase, with Nandyn showing off the latest cardigan for sale at Target.

Congrats to DapperDukes who is recently engaged and asking where he can find affordable suits for himself and his groomsmen for his east coast beach wedding happening next fall. DapperTexan started the thread off right with three rock solid suggestions right off the bat. ianr and hockeysc23 asked some good questions to get more detail about the DapperDukes specific needs while Michael Kenny posted about his personal experience of searching for a suit for his wedding. The discussion then switched gears with talk from Michael Kenny about the benefits of having groomsmen in mismatched suits, thus prompting jealousy from Geo who hoped his fiancee would see the benefits of this approach too. ianr posted a condensed history of wedding attire, with ryn and JT10000 providing some additional context. No word on DapperDukes’ final decision, but here’s to a great wedding!

Domino decided to find out what was the cheapest, most complimented item. Shoes and watches seems to lead the way, with Autiger367 and drocpsu claiming their Casio Edifice watch received their fair share of compliments. tjyoung posted a picture of his Timex, which in keeping with the theme of the thread quickly pulled in compliments from Doug Chalkey and CMR. Even marble_ jumped in on the action, wanting to know the model of tjyoung’s Timex, presumably to purchase one too. Of course it wouldn’t be a Dappered thread without mentioning shoes. For idvsego it’s his Kenneth Cole penny loafers that get the compliments. For Galcobar it’s his Joseph Abboud full-brogue bluchers, while iviustang50h claims his Clark’s chukka boots are the way to go compliments vs cost ratio. Finally, proving that Dappered readers are more than just shoe and watches fanatics, proteus showed that a nice accessory can produce its share of compliments.

Looking for some advice, direction, or just to connect with some cool guys? Then Head on over to Threads and take a spin around. Many thanks to contributor Dave I. for assembling this month’s Best of Threads.