American Airlines Alerts, Gmail Security, & Applebee’s asks for (drunk) trouble.

A MOST FABULOUS FOX:

(thank you)

HEADS UP FELLAS: If you have travel plans on American Airlines this holiday season, you need to know this.

WHY FONTS MATTER: Any designer knows about the power of how the word is printed. And for one particular person who suffers from dyslexia, he created one for people like himself. This is really cool.

CARTMAN WAS WRONG: And all of you with superpower genetics get the last laugh. Good on you.

OH FFS: Really? Really? REALLY! You pick this week to pull this shit? GTFO.

THE HOLIDAY MANTLE: PART 2

(this is mine)

Depending on where you live, the weather may in fact be frightful. But our Executive VP of Content Services, Eric H, returns with a host of shareables.

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: Even if you don’t realize it, there are things you need to recover from every day. Six of them, to be exact.

BONUS HACK: Friends are important. You need friends. With that in mind, this.

JUST SAY NO: Doping around will catch up to you. This is a pretty effin’ big deal.

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? What, exactly, are these guys trying to do with this? I mean, c’mon. Oh to be 17 again.

LIGHTNING ROUND! Reading is fundamental: the only floating book store in London. | This is exactly the kind of story I live for. | The Great Bologna Caper. For. Reals.

TIS THE SEASON:

(thank you)

WE’RE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE: An altogether different kind of TOTO. Hey wait, TOTO? Anytime!

THE OTHER SEX (badass women): Some of us have a never-ending soft spot for these things so this woman is a honest to goodness hero.

GOT A GMAIL ACCOUNT? This is relevant to your interests.

PERFORMANCE ART OF THE WEEK? This is either the saddest zoo in the world or it’s totally genius.

SPEAKING OF ANIMALS: As Eric put it so well: Sometimes the naiveness of the young is the salve that us of the old need, especially when the world just seems a wee bit “heavy”. With that in mind, Fiona smooches while a sweet pup discovers snow.

INCOMING! Bring. It. On! But wait! There’s more!

HALLELUJAH!

(thank you)

NOT SO FRAJEELAY: Also, not your grandfather’s wood shop project. It’s a beaut.

SWORD STORIES: I’m pretty certain that this guy is never, ever going to live this down. Like, forever never.

MEANWHILE, IN IRELAND: Stiffs in the wind? #teampenis

SERIAL KILLERS: Just because you haven’t heard of them doesn’t mean they aren’t out there. This guy thinks he can figure out where they are. Why yes, it does involve algorithms.

KRAMPUS!

(thank you)

THE DEJA VU DEPARTMENT: Somewhere George R. Martin is having a laugh.

IT AIN’T PRETTY: But it looks pretty rad all the same.

DON’T BE LIKE THIS GUY…because oh hell no. Dis-gus-ting. Meanwhile, this is just dumb as can be.

ME WHEN DECEMBER ROLLS AROUND:

(thank you)

EVENING WEAR FOR YOUR LADY: I don’t pretend to know much about what the ladies like to don for special occasions but I can’t help but like this.

GRIMLY FIENDISH: I imagine the Venn Diagram for people who appreciate the art of Hieronymus Bosch and people who dig action figures is pretty small. Thank goodness these guys didn’t care.

GOING VIRAL: It’s not what you’re expecting. Mostly.

I DIDN’T EVEN READ THE ARTICLE…but this seems wrong. As in, they probably shouldn’t have gone with that headline wrong. But now I have to go back and actually check this out. Hold on….ok that’s pretty nifty. And technically, the headline is accurate. So, huh.

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.