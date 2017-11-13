The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style November 2017

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style. I don’t know what it feels like in your neck of the woods, but in ours, it got cold. It’s time for dark beers, hearty stews, and anything at all that can take the chill off. With that in mind, here’s this months crop of the most wanted affordable home style.

Simple and clean, with a bit of mid-century modern thrown in with that wood stopper. Booze coming out of a decanter looks fancier than just pouring it straight from a bottle. It’s nice to have a decanter with some good stuff in it around for the holidays to take nips off and stave off a chill.

Alpaca wool is know for its softness and warmth. This throw would likely do you right this winter. The color combination is nice; not too wild, but offers a nice departure from neutrals, while still incorporating them some. It’s pricier for a throw, but should last a very long time. Be warned, this blanket is final sale through Huckberry.

I have a love hate relationship with recliners. They’re incredibly comfortable… and incredibly ugly in most cases. This particular recliner is pretty good looking though. The tall back provides support for taller bodies. An appropriate chair to kick back in, throw a blanket over your legs, and cozy down with a good book.

If your floors are non-carpeted, that can equal cold feet in the cold months. Adding rugs here and there can warm things up. It’s easy to neglect hallways when it comes to rugs, but a runner like this is simple, adds color, and will create a warmer, cozy feeling under your feet. Rug was under $200 last week at Overstock, so give it a little time, and I bet the price will drop again.

Most of us start craving hot, satisfying foods right around now. But soups and stews can take a bit of time to cook. A pressure cooker can cut down on cooking time considerably. Like from hours to minutes. Plus this handy cooker can make rice and yogurt. Could definitely come in handy for a side dish at a holiday meal. For a food writer’s perspective on this gadget, check out this article.

Coming in from the cold, you and/or your guests will need somewhere to hang your coats. Or, you can just use it decoratively and hang something purposeful on it. Will fit into industrial, farmhouse, seascape, or just masculine leaning decors.