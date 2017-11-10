On Veterans Day

Writing about “Veterans Day Sales”, and using that specific term, has always felt more than a little strange.

I know, we did the handful yesterday. And for retail in the U.S., almost any holiday has been used as an excuse for markdowns. But that’s not the case in many other countries. And frankly, it just feels downright weird to use a day when we’re supposed to celebrate our Veterans as a reason to save cash on a shirt, a mattress, or a car.

So today, instead of seeking out another great deal on clothes, maybe consider celebrating our Vets by spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO (it’s super easy to donate, either as a one time or monthly contribution.) Or perhaps you know of some other organization that helps make the lives of military members & their families a bit more enjoyable. Y’know, more like the lives of those of us in the regular civilian population.

Because their choice to put on that uniform gives us, among many other much more important things, the freedom to wear whatever we so choose.

And an enormous heartfelt thanks to all of those in the readership who are serving, have served, and/or are family members of those in our armed forces. Be safe. Stay sharp. Thank you so much for your service.

A Traditional “Remembrance Poppy“, as worn in Britain, Canada,

and other parts of the former British Empire leading up to 11/11.