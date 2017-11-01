Most Wanted Affordable Style – November 2017

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Shirt jackets are quite popular this season, and for good reason. They’re darn functional. Maybe it’s climate change, maybe it’s getting over excited about outerwear, but if you’re the type who overheats quick in a coat or jacket, then a shirt jacket might be your answer. It’s somewhere in between, say, a quilted jacket or bomber, and just throwing another sweater or shirt on. But they ARE engineered to be outerwear. Easy to get to pockets. Mid weight, super soft Italian moleskin. Snap front. Made in the USA too. Three colors to pick from.

They’re back! All sizes too. A little spendy from the jump, but, play your cards right and you might be able to nab them during some sort of promo code or sale. Really like these things since they’re ventilated but not full of so many cut outs that you lose all warmth.

Aston Grey knows how to make a decent quality shoe for cheap. And thus? These chelseas seem like a solid bet. Should drop under $100 with future codes and promos. And don’t underestimate the versatility of the dark brown sole on the black pair. That’ll make it super easy to wear black leathers (watch strap, belt) while also having other elements of brown in your getup (say, dark brown buttons on a sportcoat). Or, that could be just overthinking the hell out of it.

A quite nice addition to the Thompson sportcoat lineup. Still has that nice, slightly lower slung button stance, so you show more shirt above the buttons and none of the shirt below the buttons. 50% wool / 50% poly shell. Sadly, a 100% poly lining. But that pattern.

There’s gonna come a day, soon, where the weather goes from “oh it’s cold” to “holy crap it’s cold.” And you’ll need a hat for your head and ears. Perhaps you lost a hat last year. Maybe you moved. Perhaps you’ve got a thing about your hair that you’re finally over, and you’ve recognized that hat hair is a price that’s well worth preventing any sort of frostbite. Well? Here’s your hat. All cashmere. Inexpensive. Plenty of colors.

