Monday Sales Tripod – J. Crew Wool Suits for $360, LL Bean 25% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

I honestly can’t remember the last time a wheelhouse J. Crew suit in Worsted Wool went on sale for 40% off. And in both the Ludlow and Crosby fits no less. Awesome. Head here for a review of the Crosby fit. Remember, these are sold as suit separates, not nested pairs. So if you’re the type who has a hard time fitting into the standard “drop” zone of suits from, say, Suitsupply or Spier & Mackay, these are absolutely worth a shot. Meanwhile, those wool/cotton henleys are legitimately nice. Got a couple for myself. Nice blend of the two fabrics, and you can machine wash them. Just lay flat to dry. Don’t throw them in the dryer.

This is a rare one. Big thanks to Kevin F. and the rest who sent in tips on this. LL Bean usually limits their promos to 20% or less, and then there are often exclusions. That doesn’t seem to be the case this time? Code is good through tomorrow, 11/14/17. Most picks above are from their slimmer/younger “signature” collection.

Ready for a bit of a wild goose chase? Here we go. Dig through your mail. Did you get a Todd Snyder catalog recently? If you did, lucky you. Page through it. What you’re looking for is the above. It should be attached to the interior spine by way of a perforated call out. There should be a long code after the GFT17- bit. That entire thing (including the GFT17-) is your single use, $100 off $200 at Todd Snyder. And I think, think, it’s exclusion free. Big thanks to reader Brandon D for the tip! (And apologies, I already used mine, albeit on a couple gifts for friends and not on myself. Lucky them.)

This isn’t an “up to” sale. It’s a flat, 40% off their entire selection. So, hop to it if you like the fit and feel of EXPRESS stuff, and yes, there is some items there that aren’t overly flashy or full of graphics/logos. Looks like this promo ends today.

In the past, most Timex models would trickle down to Amazon through 3rd party sellers and be available over there for quite the discount. But lately, Timex has been cranking out a TON of new, great looking models, that just don’t seem to make it to Amazon. So? If you’ve had your eye on one of those new designs, now’s not a bad time to jump on it. Even the Archive collection is getting the cut.

Also worth a mention on a Monday