Monday Sales Tripod – $299 Half Canvas Navy Suits, $89 Auto Dress Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

That’s one heck of a price for a classic automatic dress watch. It’s not the Bambino, but instead the Bambino’s kid brother. No hacking or hand winding here. 41mm case diameter. Dark brown leather strap. Good looks that won’t go out of style any time soon. Remember, it’s Massdrop so it’s final sale. No returns on this thing, and the drop is limited to just 150 units. Part of their Thanksgiving deals spectacular.

Are they wheelhouse classics? Maybe not. But there’s a couple models in this small-ish selection that are absolutely worth a look if you’re wanting to save serious cash. 1st quality, very much made in Port Washington Wisconsin, and Goodyear welted. Not bad for just under two bills.

Looks like J. Crew is sticking to this new sale strategy, of not perpetually running extra 30% – 40% off sale items codes… but there’s some good news to be found in the sale section none the less. A half-canvas, Italian wool suit, in navy, in the Ludlow slim fit, for what their J.C.F. Thompson Fused suit usually goes for? And it’s not final sale? And it ships free? Yes please.

Hautelook is Nordstroms’s flash sale site. They’re legit. Good customer service, terrific products, and solid discounts. And while these Tissot’s aren’t cheap, they ARE some mighty fine looking Swiss timepieces for a lot less than what you’d think they’d go for. And again, good to see that Tissot Carson Chrono back down under half a grand. Which considering it’s a automatic chronograph, that can be awfully tough to do.

Also worth a mention on a Monday