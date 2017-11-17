A quick thanks to Dappered’s advertisers – November 2017

Above Photo Credit: Jacob Davies

We like our advertisers. They get it. They get that you guys in the readership don’t want enormous ads, advertorials, or a site with so many ad spaces that it’s hard to find the content. We try and keep the amount of ad space on Dappered limited on purpose. Keeps the site uncluttered. So we use affiliate links to help pay the bills and keep the content machine running. That means if you click to buy a thing, a small commission will come our way (the price you pay is unaffected). Make sure to read our affiliate disclosure for more info, which is always available on the right hand side of the site under Joe’s measurements.

And every once in a while a business comes a long who wants a presence in that limited ad space. And that’s awesome. So we’ve decided to start publishing a monthly list of our direct advertisers to say thanks to them, and also so that you guys stay informed.

We’ve never taken money to review a product or run a giveaway, nor do we keep free samples for ourselves. But to further our efforts to stay as unbiased as possible, we’ll be letting you guys know who’s buying ads from us, directly each month (as opposed to just running an ad network like Google AdSense with tons of advertisers which we do most of the time).

So with that said, here’s this month’s list of direct advertisers:

The site where Amazon houses higher end designer goods, but with the fast and reliable shipping policies of Amazon. And if you’re a Prime member, even better, because those Amazon Prime benefits apply. Some of their product might be a little too fashion forward, or luxury priced, for the majority of guys that read this website, but that doesn’t mean all of their stock is only runway-appropriate. They do have some more down to earth stuff as well, all backed by Amazon.

On a side note: Last month Allen Edmonds threw some ad dollars our way for their Rediscover America Sale. We forgot to run a quick thanks post to a) thank AE for supporting Dappered and b) be transparent with you guys. Our apologies for the delay in acknowledging this.

Many thanks to all our advertisers for supporting Dappered.com.