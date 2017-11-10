10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Velvet Sportcoats, Gift Picks, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

An easy way to get your holiday fancy-pants on, without spending much cash. Big thanks to Calvin M. for the tip on these things, which he says are quite nice for the price. Peak lapel. Single button front with a bit of a lower slung button stance. Single vent in the rear. Available in navy or black. A medium fit Calvin’s normally 38R, 175 frame spot on. Code SWEET is good for 20% off, but, it’s Old Navy so you have to think it’d drop a bit lower.

It’s back! Now, look. Some of us don’t smoke. At all. Or, maybe you’re the type to have one or two cigars a year, and that’s it. A special occasion type deal. This box from Bespoke Post seemed to be designed for the later. Four solid quality cigars, cedar strips for lighting (so you don’t contaminate the cigar with the chemical taste from a basic lighter or matches) a reclaimed wood ashtray that doubles as a candle holder… and one of the best smelling candles around. Their “den” candle is standard issue around the home offices here. And say you don’t smoke, ever (perhaps the taste lingers long enough in your mouth that it completely ruins the next morning’s run or trip to the gym), but have pals that do? It makes a great gift. Or, for having on hand in case you host a party at your place, someone is about to light up a backwoods, and you want to be an extra good host by offering an alternative.

Got a cook/grill master on your list? Here’s a less-than-expensive gift that might not be on their radar. Made from pre-seasoned cast iron, this thing can go directly in a fire, or, in the oven… and after about 45 minutes you have perfectly soft, roasted garlic. Comes with a silicone garlic squeezer so you’re not struggling to get to the goods.

Chunky. And that basketweave knit feels like an almost soft armor. One drawback is that it’s not super flexible/doesn’t drape super easy. So, you might get some bulges here and there. Can one “break in” a sweater? Perhaps it needs to be worn a few times. Anyway, super comfortable and also comes in navy. Size shown above is a medium. Looks like it’s sold out online for now? Wouldn’t be shocked if they re-stock. UPDATE: They have, it’s back. Also, there’s checking in-store, but, that would require a trip to the mall during the holiday rush.

Got a booze hound on your list who’s picky enough that you’re not sure what to grab for him/her at the local liquor store? Skip the juice and go with a vessel. Or, vessels. German crystal that has a mad-men vibe. Half off thanks to the 50% off one item code and pin running today on Lands’ End.

Classy as all get out without being boring. A bit of flash without being flashy. And perfect for those fancy holiday get-togethers with the cash (or free) bar where you’re dropping a tip in the jar every trip.

In the autumn/winter world of dark, malty, winter warmers, Sierra Nevada goes for a big flavor fresh hop IPA. Lots of flavor but doesn’t drift into syrupy territory like many other reddish IPAs. Available just about everywhere. Has a crispness to it that makes you pay attention to each sip, but isn’t so bitter that it wallops you over the head with hops. Big fan of this stuff, and it’s a seasonal worth finding each year.

Yes, Abercrombie & Fitch is getting a quick mention here. They’re trying their best to mature their styles, and this sweater is one of the winning results. Bomber style collar. 40% Nylon, 30% Merino Wool, 30% Cotton blend. Size shown above is a large.

BR’s attempt to capitalize on the Killshot color scheme. No branding though. Not sure about the leather quality? Could be good, could be dreadful. And considering how good Stan Smiths are, which go for $60 direct at Adidas, if these don’t measure up in terms of leather, it’s gonna be hard to ditch that Stan Smith Love, gum sole or not.

“Tech Smart”? This appears to be a new line/fabric blend of shirts now available via Nordstrom. They claim these things are “wrinkle-resistant & stretch-infused.” Fabric compisition is 79% cotton, 14% polyester, and 7% spandex. That’s a lotta spandex. Collars look pretty good too. Also available in white. Ships and returns for free being that it’s Nordstrom.

