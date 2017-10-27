Witch Windows, UPS Drivers and Dogs, & the man to thank for living past the age of 10.

CHEEKY:

(thank you)

NO MORE AMERICAN SELVEDGE DENIM? This seems to be the case.

HEADS UP FELLAS: Once upon a time a gang of Aussies inquired about the possibility of fixing one’s ticker. Bad news. Sometimes, that’s not possible. With something-more-than-broken results.

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: You might also call it advice. This is relevant to my interests. Perhaps yours as well.

SEASONALLY RELEVANT WIKIPEDIA ENTRY OF THE WEEK: And suddenly I’m looking at houses in an entirely new light. Also, I don’t live anywhere near these houses so mostly I’m just a driving hazard.

I GOT A ROCK.

(thank you)

HISTORICAL ARTIFACT OF THE WEEK: This is the single most perfect illustration of American life circa 1985. Also, it’s the best part of the movie it comes from.

THE PUP PARADE: So…do we call them G-DOGS? Inquiring minds and all that. Also, doesn’t this blow their cover?

MACRO-LIFE: The fungus among us.

KARMA IN THE ANIMAL KINGDOM: More of this kind of thing please.

ME. AT THE END:

(thank you)

YA EVER FEEL LIKE…you’re being conned? Also, this explains so much.

ONCE UPON A TIME…this kind of education began in middle school if not earlier. It was part of the curriculum. And then, over the course of a generation, it wasn’t. Also, I would totally sign up.

MODEST AND HUMBLE: Is this the future of sports journalism?

FLIP-FLOPS: Version, uh, something point something. These could be kind of important.

“SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES!”

(thank you)

We are super happy that our intrepid Chief Content Contributor, ENDURO Division, kicked hiney in his first event. And he still had the time to provide a great deal of linkety-link-links this week. Way to go Eric H!

PAGING CHICKEN LITTLE: Keep an eye on the sky with an assist from SCIENCE!

HEADS UP: This is nowhere near affordable style. I’m going to make a house payment. You go ahead though.

ROCK N’ ROLL RIP: So long and thanks for being a trailblazer.

BON APPETIT: No, really.

TARGET: Now for Furries!

INCOMING! Daniel Day Lewis has announced that this is his last movie. The buzz on this one is pretty big.

THE HOUNDS OF LOVE: UPS and pups. This is really sweet.

SOON.

(thank you)

OH HELL NO: Do you have issues about sweating? Yeah? No.

BECAUSE, ART: Maybe it’s because I’ve always been fascinated and kind of freaked out about what lies beneath, or maybe it’s because I’m a cephalopod fanboy or maybe it’s just because this is so grand and I love everything about it.

SPEAKING OF SEA CRITTERS: Sometimes they are found in unexpected places.

SURPRISE! About those retirement plans…

THE HEADLESS HESSIAN:

(thank you)

WAIT…CAN IT BE? Yes. Yes it is. We have a DOG trifecta this week. It turns out, yours is talking to you. Yes, you.

PERSPECTIVE: Sometimes it’s nice to stop and appreciate the people who have helped us get where we are today. Like this dude.

HEY YOU GUYS! Cool ancient history stuff is happening again in the middle east. #weknownothing

DAMN NATURE: What are you smoking? Because I’d totally yelp like an ankle biter if I saw one of these.

WHATEVER YOU DO…don’t be this guy.

INCOMING!

I mean, really, I can’t wait.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly (That’s gonna leave a mark).