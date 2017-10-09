The Dappered Space: Cost Plus World Market’s Friends & Family Sale

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Cost Plus World Market is a pretty fun store. Furniture, trinkets, snacks, booze. It’s hard to walk out of there without making a purchase. And today is the last day of their Friends & Family Sale. With code FAMFRIENDS you can take 30% off most items (food and beverage excluded, but you can take 10% off of those), and shipping is free at $200+. On with some picks…

Got some hosting responsibilities coming up for the holidays? A buffet can be a nice addition to you dining area, providing more space for dishes and, well, the dishes that will be in the dishes (get in my belly mashed potatoes). New to Cost Plus, so no reviews yet, but it looks pretty solid. Available online only.

Once again, if you’re hosting and have guests coming in to town that will be staying with you, a sofa sleeper is a nice way to have some extra sleeping space on hand. This isn’t a traditional pull-out sofa sleeper, the back folds down to create a flat surface. A bonus is that there is storage area under the seats for bed linens.

A seating combination that would look right at home in many a man’s study. A chair and ottoman for under $300 is a pretty smokin’ deal. Available online only, and no reviews yet, but it looks pretty comfortable. Navy shown above, and it also comes in taupe (they say it’s very soothing) and green. (Update: Dang it… not sure went sideways here, but, the price is actually $599, so, $420 with the discount. Apologies.)

And here’s another ottoman option. You don’t have to call it a pouf. The reason I like it is it will easily add some color and texture to a space, and provides an extra quick seat. Made of wool and jute.

A better looking way to chill multiple bottles of wine than the handy Coleman cooler. Necessary? Nah. Aesthetically pleasing? You bet.

Since we’re on booze, this snazzy little number would look right at home in both more traditional and mid-century modern decor.

One of the best things about cold weather is how good it feels to sit next to a warm fire. This particular pit offers more views of the fire than a traditional closed bowl pit. If you’re looking for something that will provide heat at a higher height, there’s this outdoor fireplace. UPDATE: Looks like these are also available on Amazon for around $67? Sure looks to be the same. Thanks to Travis S. for the tip!

If you’re looking to make a statement in a room with some curtains, these’ll get you there. Busy, but with the markdown off of the already on sale price, they’re pretty darn affordable. If you’re not quite sure how to work a pattern like this into a room, google images can help.

I don’t have this same model, but I do have a laptop table from Cost Plus that doubles as a side table next to my couch. It’s totally stable, and provides great functionality.

This is a pretty killer deal considering the original full retail price on this nightstand was $229.99. Majority of the reviews on this are 4 to 5 stars.

There’s plenty more where all this came from, at some of the best prices of the year at World Market. Code FAMFRIENDS expires today, 10/9/17.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.