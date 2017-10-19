Tempting new JCF arrivals, Ledbury Friends & Family, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Good grief those are some good looking new arrivals from J. Crew Factory. You guys know the drill though, they release a new batch of goods, mark em’ down by 40% from the “valued at” price… but you can save more cash if you wait a bit. Still, might be tough to wait on that slick plaid blazer. Meanwhile, when it comes to the flex chino blazer? Ignore the reviews when it comes to color. Those are old reviews in reference to the previous khaki shade. Got one of these on the way for an in-person. Fingers crossed it’s similar to their old chino blazer from a few years back.

Two half canvas, all wool suits with a bemberg lining for $300 a pop? That’s gonna be very, very difficult to replicate somewhere else. Note that these can’t be their Italian fabrics line, but the regular suits are excellent for the price. You can find a review of their more generous/better for broader guys “Contemporary Fit” right over here.

BRACE YOUR CHECKBOOKS! Look, it’s no secret that Ledbury is pricey. But man alive is their stuff top notch. And that slightly lowered second button on their shirts (made of fantastic fabrics with great buttons and a terrific attention to detail) is a game changer. But it’s more than just shirts on sale. Sportcoats, sweaters, and more. Sale and full price. Exclusions include gift cards, cufflinks, belts, and bags.

Got all that? Lots of moving parts here. Free shipping no minimum and 40% off with MORE, plus, an extra 10% off that discounted price with FAMILY. Exclusions apply of course, but there’s plenty of new fall basics worth a look. And? You don’t have to step foot in a mall. UPDATE: Looks like that FAMILY code expired early this morning? Which is an odd change for GAP. Usually they don’t have codes expire until the end of the day. Sorry about that fellas.

Another GAP inc deal that’s got quite a few moving parts. And watch out for exclusions, yet it looks like most (all?) of their new arrivals is getting that double cut. And that Italian Moleskin topcoat. Holy moly. UPDATE: See the GAP post about the FAMILY code. But, if you’re a GAP inc. card member, BRCARD should knock an extra 10% off.

Also worth a mention: