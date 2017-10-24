Style Scenario: Spending Halloween at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. A good majority of you will be spending Halloween at home, and you’ll want to be comfortable as you laugh at the poor schmucks slogging around in the cold for a few pieces of candy. If you decide to hand out candy, these easy layers will keep you warm while you open the door multiple times.

The Sweater: J.Crew Factory Cotton Seedstitch Cardigan – $44.50. 100% cotton. Great reviews. A stylish hoodie alternative that will be easy to throw on when answering the door for trick or treaters. Half off and ships free, through today, 10/24/

The Henley: Target’s Goodfellow & Co Long Sleeve Henley in Grey – $14.99. Cheap and comfortable. A basic layer, with lots of color options, and easy to get your hands on.

The Belt: Gap Classic Suede Belt – $39.95. Or, whatever preferred casual belt you happen to have on hand.

The Pants: Banana Republic Mason Tapered Rapid Movement Chino in Charcoal – $98. The same chinos from today’s How to Wear it post, but in another versatile fall color, charcoal. These will be comfortable enough when you have to get up off the couch multiple times to answer your door.

The Beverage: North Coast Brewing Old Rasputin Imperial Stout. Spendy, since it’s an imperial and comes in four packs, but it’s a legend for a reason. 75 IBUs so there’s a bit of hops in there too. Perfect for a cold, fall evening.

The Watch: Seiko SNZG15 Automatic – $146.44 . Inexpensive, durable, automatic, and a nicely sized casual diameter of 42mm. 100m water resistance, so you don’t need to be scared about wearing it out in the rain. Nylon strap = functional without having to worry about taking care of leather, plus, it also means you don’t have to concern yourself with matching it to your belt.

The Entertainment: CBS Online Star Trek Discovery – $5.99/mo (first week free). I can hear the groans from here, “Star Trek??” Now look, this isn’t your parent’s Star Trek. The acting is a step above, the action is impressive, and the costuming/makeup is phenomenal. Only available to watch on the CBS app. Whether you have a soft spot for Sci-Fi or not, give it a chance, you won’t be disappointed.

The Socks: Wigwam Merino Crew – $10 – $15 . Crazy durable, comfortable, and washable. Also great for running in when the temps start to dip.

The Slippers: Armor Lux Striped Wool Slippers – $53ish (45 Euros). Unlike cheap slippers with poly faux-fleece linings, these won’t suffocate your feet and give you swamp foot in the process. Nice and breathable. Made in France. Ships worldwide but you’re on the hook for returns. Might run a half size large. Maybe. Find your European shoe size here.

The Candy: MARS Chocolate Favorites Fun Size Candy Bars Variety Mix 60-Piece Bag – $8.68. Grab a couple bags and you’ll be set for all the cute whipper snappers ringing your doorbell. Or, if you aren’t going to be giving out candy, remember to turn your porch light off so that you can enjoy the evening in peace.