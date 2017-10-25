Style Scenario: Fall Gastro Pub Date

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. This is about as wheelhouse as it gets for this site. Not just the outfit, but the occasion as well. Meeting up with someone attractive to down a couple of craft beers and good food? Who wouldn’t want that? Plus, it’s the perfect time of year for ducking into a neighborhood pub that’s anything but a dive, and instead has good food and a great atmosphere.

The Sportcoat: J.Crew Ludlow Blazer in Herringbone English Tweed – $298. Lightly constructed but still sharp, this is the perfect fall sportcoat to wear with jeans. Will go on sale eventually, but has yet to this season. NOTE: Say you’re a younger fella. College aged or so. If you’re gonna feel a bit… stuffy in a sportcoat? That’s completely understandable. Switch that sucker out for a lightweight merino v-neck or cardigan. Just make sure it’s lightweight so you’re not sweating buckets inside.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare in Light Blue – $55. Or, whatever your favorite light blue dress shirt happens to be. I’d go with a poplin though. Skip the heavier fabrics like oxford cloth.

The Coat: Target Goodfellow & Co. Wool Blend Topcoat in Camel – $79.99. Lots of class on a budget. 66% wool, 27% poly, 5% acrylic, 2% other.

The Belt: Target Goodfellow & Co. Suede Belt – $19.99. While we’re digging around at Target, why not a basic, dark brown suede belt to add a little fall texture?

The Watch: Timex Expedition Scout Chrono – $60.45. Because if the date is going poorly, it’s much easier to quietly glance at your watch than rip out your phone to check the time. But here’s to hoping that doesn’t happen.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Over the Calf in Navy – $14.50. Slim, durable, and great at keeping your feet comfortable. That, and since they’re over the calf they won’t slouch down as the day wears on.

The Boots: Aston Grey Wingtip Boot – $119. Sure, the JC Penney option is cheaper (or, are the deacons discontinued?!) but every time those get mentioned we get emails about how the quality has taken a turn for the worse. Aston Grey is a DSW brand that has yet to let me down in terms of quality, and looks great on a budget. Will go on sale from time to time.

The Jeans: Old Navy Slim Built-In Flex 360° Jeans – $43.99 w/ SWEET. Basically Old Navy’s version of big brother BR’s rapid movement / traveler denim options. 89% cotton, 8% polyester, 3% spandex.

The Entertainment: Darts or Bar Shuffleboard. Something pretty cool happens when you’re just distracted enough by a game… you open up and relax. And the same goes for your date. So grab a few pints and start throwing darts.