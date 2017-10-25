Steal Alert: Orient Bambinos (including the Bauhaus) for $129.99

And here we are again.

For around the price of a Timex Waterbury, you can now get a hand-windable, hackable, automatic, 40mm Orient Bambino in various iterations. From the original to the modern bauhaus inspired model.

The original.

The Bauhaus inspired.

Nine different combinations of colors and styles to choose from. Just one option for the “retro” look though (a black and silver). But it’s those bauhaus like designs that are stealing the show this time. Grey, black, gold, or silver dial options are all available. And yes, this is the V2 movement, so they hack and hand wind.

The only issue? It’s final sale. So, no returns. That’s how Massdrop does it. But still, not bad when you consider that the same model watch is going for $179 over on Long Island.

Estimated ship date is 11/17. So, you’ll have to wait a bit to get one.

That’s all. Carry on.