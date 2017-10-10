Most Wanted Affordable Style – October 2017

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Looks to be mostly if not totally unlined in the back, comes in two fits (standard and a true slim) and like all other Bonobos sportcoats, they come with easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuffs. Wool is sourced from Italy. Part of their “Jetsetter” collection. This thing would look great with dark denim for a smart casual date, or, dressed up for a fancy holiday party.

Next level sneakers. Made in Italy from Italian sourced nubuck. Tonal stitching and laces for a clean look up top, then white for the chassis. Leather lined too.

A new colorway for this extremely good looking Timex from their Pioneers series. (At least the strap is a new color? It can be tough to tell with Timex product photography.) 38mm case, stainless steel case, and water resistant to 100m. Just need a sale of for these to start trickling into the 3rd party market. Seems like Timex is not allowing promos to be used on this Pioneers collection.

One of the best values in the chukka biz, now in a bunch of new colors for fall. That dark grey/off-black (is that possible?) “Carbon” color just came out. And that “Sienna” color is rich as hell. Full review of these boots can be found here.

A refined, almost field look to it. Italian wool that’s water resistant. Hidden hood. Insulation. Plenty of pockets. There’s a lot going on here and it’s all good. Price above reflects a 40% off discount, which seems to be more often than not the promo BR has been running as of late.

A total splurge, but could be a great gift for the baseball fan (or, baseball hat/proud of their city) in your life. Moon Mills lambswool is the base, and it’s then crafted into an officially licensed, low profile, fitted baseball cap for Todd Snyder. Again, Eighty bones for a baseball cap seems outrageous, but for some it could be a really unique acquisition. Just wish they had a few more teams available to pick from.

