Monday Sales Tripod – Spier & Mackay new Sportcoats, Red Wing Savings, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Club Monaco: 25% off $150+ (no code needed)
- Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelsea – $333.75 ($445)
- Red Wing Beckman Round Boot in Cherry or Brown – $262.50 ($350)
- Wolverine 1000 Mile Boot – $266.25 ($355)
There are some 3rd party exclusions (Birkenstock, Viberg, Woolrich, Zespa) but honestly they’re few and far between. So that means their Allen Edmonds and Red Wings/Wolverine 1Ks are getting the cut. Not bad at all.
#2. Spier & Mackay: Unconstructed Sportcoats pre-order savings
No canvas here. They’re really going for lightweight and breezy. And just a quarter-lined, butterfly style in the upper back. Lots of colors and patterns to pick from, in both slim and contemporary fit. Savings works out to about forty bucks in US dollars. Remember, all prices on their site are listed in Canadian, so, be prepared to do the conversion.
#3. Lands’ End: 40% off regular price Men’s Items w/ COLOR and 8128
- Primaloft Quilted Jacket – $89.40 ($149)
- Tailored Fit Wool Flannels in Gray Herringbone or Olive Plaid – $65.40 ($109)
- Straight Fit 5 Pocket Stretch Moleskin Pants – $41.97 ($69.95)
Just regular price items this time, no sale stuff, but at least it’s not limited to just one item. You can stock up if you so choose. Big fan of their moleskin straight fit trousers. Super soft, not overly weighty, and much more affordable compared to the competition. Code and pin expires Wednesday, 10/25.
BONUS: Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale (exp. Tues. 10/24)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Dalton Wingtip Boot – $295 ($445)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Fifth Ave Cap Toe Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Higgins Mill Boot – $250 ($350)
Now or never fellas. Those Higgins Mill boots are a downright steal at $250. Made in the USA of course, a subtle studded sole, and Horween CXL uppers.
BONUS II Gustin: New Twill USA Made Weekender Bags – $299
That’s a mighty fine piece of made in the USA luggage for just under three hundred bucks. Dimensions are 9″ x 11″ x 19.” That’s under 2,000 cubic inches, so, not a ton of space, but it’s also carry-on approved. Also available in navy. Ships in January, being that Gustin is a pre-order model.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- J. Crew: 25% off select outerwear.
- Brooks Brothers: $200 off $600 w/ BCFL17
- Banana Republic: 40% off $200+ no BR merch exclusions w/ BRTREAT