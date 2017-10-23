Monday Sales Tripod – Spier & Mackay new Sportcoats, Red Wing Savings, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

There are some 3rd party exclusions (Birkenstock, Viberg, Woolrich, Zespa) but honestly they’re few and far between. So that means their Allen Edmonds and Red Wings/Wolverine 1Ks are getting the cut. Not bad at all.

No canvas here. They’re really going for lightweight and breezy. And just a quarter-lined, butterfly style in the upper back. Lots of colors and patterns to pick from, in both slim and contemporary fit. Savings works out to about forty bucks in US dollars. Remember, all prices on their site are listed in Canadian, so, be prepared to do the conversion.

Just regular price items this time, no sale stuff, but at least it’s not limited to just one item. You can stock up if you so choose. Big fan of their moleskin straight fit trousers. Super soft, not overly weighty, and much more affordable compared to the competition. Code and pin expires Wednesday, 10/25.

Now or never fellas. Those Higgins Mill boots are a downright steal at $250. Made in the USA of course, a subtle studded sole, and Horween CXL uppers.

That’s a mighty fine piece of made in the USA luggage for just under three hundred bucks. Dimensions are 9″ x 11″ x 19.” That’s under 2,000 cubic inches, so, not a ton of space, but it’s also carry-on approved. Also available in navy. Ships in January, being that Gustin is a pre-order model.

Also worth a mention on a Monday