Monday Sales Tripod – Red Wing Sale at Brooks Bros, Express 40% off picks, & More

“Up to?” Bummer. Not everything is 40% off. But plenty is. Picks above are limited to those items that are getting the full 40% off cut. Lots of simple pieces with a bit of a retro influence this season, and, lots to pick from that doesn’t have logos or goofy words sprawled across em’.

Ah HA. So that’s who Nordstrom is pricematching their 9016 boots to. And it’s more than just those. Check out those chukkas. I need another pair of chukkas like I need another hole in my already hole-filled noggin’, but… dang. Those would do nicely. All made in the USA of course.

Not bad for a pair of polarized classics. And these are the classic aviator shape. Not squared off like the Caravan. Final sale here of course, since it’s Massdrop. 58mm lens size. Going for $99.99 over at Jomashop.

This time of year might mean hosting a few extra people in your house, which could call for some additional towels or bed sheets. Or perhaps it’s just time for an upgrade on the linens you’ve been using for a while now. Whatever the reason, Target is offering a solid discount of 30% off all bedding and bath right now. A good time to stock up!

