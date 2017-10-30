Monday Sales Tripod – Red Wing Sale at Brooks Bros, Express 40% off picks, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. EXPRESS: Up to 40% off Everything
- Cotton/Nylon Trench Coat – $100.80 ($168)
- Nylon/Wool/Viscose Shawl Collar Cardigan – $58.80 ($98)
- Textured Filled Bomber Jacket – $100.80 ($168)
- Slim Photographer Double Knit Blazer – $118.80 ($198)
- Merino Wool Blend Performance Crew Neck Sweater – $41.94 ($69.90)
- Color Blocked Zip Sweater – $52.80 ($88)
- Long Sleeve Polo Sweater – $35.94 ($59.90)
- Navy Wool Blend Topcoat – $178.80 ($298)
“Up to?” Bummer. Not everything is 40% off. But plenty is. Picks above are limited to those items that are getting the full 40% off cut. Lots of simple pieces with a bit of a retro influence this season, and, lots to pick from that doesn’t have logos or goofy words sprawled across em’.
#2. Brooks Brothers: Red Wing Discounts
- Red Wing for Brooks Brothers 4522 Brown Pebble Leather Boots – $225 ($300)
- Red Wing Foreman Chukas – $217.50 ($290)
- Red Wing 8111 Amber Harness Boots – $240 ($320)
- Red Wing 9016 Cigar Featherstone Boots – $262.50 ($350)
Ah HA. So that’s who Nordstrom is pricematching their 9016 boots to. And it’s more than just those. Check out those chukkas. I need another pair of chukkas like I need another hole in my already hole-filled noggin’, but… dang. Those would do nicely. All made in the USA of course.
#3. Massdrop: Polarized Ray-Ban Aviators – $79.99 FINAL
Not bad for a pair of polarized classics. And these are the classic aviator shape. Not squared off like the Caravan. Final sale here of course, since it’s Massdrop. 58mm lens size. Going for $99.99 over at Jomashop.
BONUS: Target 30% off Bedding and Bath (Dappered Space picks)
- Project 62 Modern Sandstone Bath Coordinates – $5.59 to $6.99 ($7.99 to $9.99)
- Neu Home Bathroom Spacesaver 3-Tier Shelf Unit – $37.79 ($53.99)
- Oxford Stitch Shower Curtain – $20.99 ($29.99)
- Omron Full-Body Sensor Body Composition Monitor & Weight Scale – $42.69 ($60.99)
- Fieldcrest Linen Hem Stitch Bedskirt – $27.99 to $31.49 ($39.99 to $44.99)
- Project 62 Oversized Throw Blanket – $20.99 ($29.99)
- Sweaterknit Oversized Throw Pillow – $20.99 ($29.99)
- Project 62 Green Dot Woven Duvet Cover Set – $48.99 to $55.99 ($69.99 to $79.99)
This time of year might mean hosting a few extra people in your house, which could call for some additional towels or bed sheets. Or perhaps it’s just time for an upgrade on the linens you’ve been using for a while now. Whatever the reason, Target is offering a solid discount of 30% off all bedding and bath right now. A good time to stock up!
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Gilt City: Their 35% off $200+ at Bonobos voucher might still be available…
- Lands’ End: 30% off reg. priced items & 40% off outerwear w/ MAGIC and 4451
- UNIQLO: Their OCBDs are $10 off. Down to $19.90 from $29.90.