Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 40% off Bonobos Sale, Extra 25% off Brooks Bros Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Calling all sportcoat addicts. Now’s a good time to hit the Brooks Brothers clearance section for their Regent fit (think standard but not boxy) or Milano (true slim) sportcoats. Lots of great Italian fabrics to pick from. More than just sportcoats too. Like that all wool trench in the icy blue. Yowza. Be prepared to scroll/sort.

Another Seiko automatic has hit Massdrop, this time a dual crown option that features a rotating bezel on the inside of the case (and hence, the 2nd crown). Meanwhile, the SKX drop (including the all black 007) is still running. Final sale for these things.

Sizes are getting pretty tight, pretty quick, but still worth a mention in case you’re a fan of Bonobos but not their spendy retail prices. Feels like a true clearance, so, use those filters at the top of the sale section to find what’s actually available in your size. Picks above had at least a few decent sizes available at post time.

Timex continues to roll. They just released a bunch of additions to their “archive” collection, and, well… look at em’. These things continue to not make their way to 3rd party sites like Amazon though. So, getting them at a discount might be tough.

So an extra 35% off doesn’t seem like much, but JCF prices are always fluctuating. And there are actually some decent deals this time. Code is also good for an extra 50% off clearance items plus free shipping.

Also worth a mention on a Monday