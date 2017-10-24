J. Crew Factory: 50% off + free shipping no min One Day Sale

Often, with some items, half off isn’t as good as it gets for JCF. BUT… that free shipping no minimum? Add that extra $5 in savings into the half off offer and you end up with quite a nice deal. Especially for newer arrivals, since those can take a bit to drop in price. And J. Crew Factory has rolled out some awfully tempting fall splurges, as well as some great basics, in the recent weeks. Off we go with the best of the best. This sale doesn’t require a code, and takes 50% off an item’s ”valued at” price.

Hot dog, that walks the line perfectly. Pattern for sure, but nothing overly drunk-uncle or wild. Could do great with jeans as well as dressed up some more with merino trousers (say, Lands’ End year ’rounders) for a more conservative, but still interesting look. Could be a real winner. Especially for the price.

Pick a color. Just about any color. They got plenty. All merino wool v-necks available in either a standard or a slim fit. And, they ship free to your door (well, they ship free today at least).

All merino just like the v-necks above, only, just three colors to pick from and no slim option this time. If you’re the type that likes cardigans in theory, but can’t get over the front patch pockets most carry? Then these are for you. No pockets here.

A wool poly blend (last year it was 80% wool / 20% poly… not sure what this year will be though). Should be a fine alternative to the pricier topcoats that are on the market. Solid is available in either charcoal or camel. Last year’s version is shown at the top of the post.

Moleskin is like velvet with a crew cut. So you lose the shine and fussiness, and you get a warm cotton fabric that’s extremely touchable. Haven’t seen this one in person yet. Efforting a review.

Usually these types of shawl collar, lambswool sweaters come in darker tones. So, that light grey is a nice way to switch it up. Wear it with jeans and you’ll be pulling off northern lights inspired by the land of northern lights.

Speaking of “nordic.” These would be favored by those that live in extra cold climates. A straight-ish fit chino with extra insulation provided by a flannel lining. Good fer under yer snow pahnts when ya head to tha hill for some tubin’ hon.

Gone are the elbow patches from past years, and that’ll make plenty of people happy. A trim but not overly tight fit. Lower slung button stance shows plenty of shirt. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Wool blends for both of them here.

Tons of texture. Good weight. Easy to wear now that it’s cooling off. Available in the “Shetland Brown” shown above as well as a deep “vintage indigo.” Was going for $54.50 as of yesterday.

A cotton/nylon blend that appears to keep that poly shine to a minimum. Brass tone hardware. Basic. Simple. Looks like the color might not be as rich in person?

A fall classic that’s never gonna go out of style. From Hemingway to McQueen, lots of men have relied on these things over the years. This is an all cotton version, but the cotton is decently thick and not overly gooey feeling. Good texture to it. An item where that extra $5 in free shipping savings really helps out. AND… this just in… looks like they ARE doing a slim fit version for this year! Awesome stuff. Just make sure you click on that option (if that’s your thing) once you get to the page.

Ignore those poor reviews because they seem to be left over from the previous, earth-tone option. This one could be a real winner for a year-round chino blazer. Unlike chino blazers at similar price points, this one won’t have a chopped tail, nor will it have pain-in-the-arse functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Got one on the way for an in-person.

A perfect example of how half off isn’t always the best deal at JCF. Pretty sure these can dip down to around $22ish if you play your cards right. But just under $30? For a truly slim Oxford Cloth Button Down? Not bad. Plus the free shipping is an added bonus here.

More sweater than jacket, but could be used as a transitional piece of outerwear too. You’ll see a lot of these sorta sweater sorta jacket hybrids this season. Was pushing eighty bucks yesterday.

A total classic, masculine cable crew, that’ll go with everything. Glad to see that it’s lambswool and not a blend. Also available in a versatile light grey as well as a bold red.

A nice price for a basic that gets a lot of things right. Not overly puffy, so you won’t look like you fell overboard. Poly/cotton blend should keep the shine level down. And, unlike most other vests in this price range, comes with some button tabs at the back for creating a bit of cinch/shape.

The JCF 50% + Free Shipping no Minimum promo expires today, 10/24/17.