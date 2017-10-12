Extra 50% off BR Sale items, Shoebank Savings, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

This is the best that the BR sale section has looked in a good long while. For those don’t-sweat-it polos? Reader David P. seems to think they have serious potential: “This polo is amazing. Fit and fabric/material is spot on. Similar to Uniqlo’s performance/dry-fit polos but nicer. I’m in love with these things.” Well then… Noted. Thanks David. Meanwhile, Rapid Movement denim in the slightly faded, but not ridiculous, “indigo” is on sale, and getting the additional cut.

Another day, another solid deal on a workhorse Seiko via Massdrop. This would be the line that includes the well loved 007 model. Just keep in mind that the stainless bracelet (if you choose to go with a bracelet) is not worthy of the actual timepiece. So, consider a rubber strap. Also available would be blue and red 009.

Covered the regular 1st quality sale prices last week, now it’s time to give the Shoebank and their factory 2nds their due. Same models that are getting the cut on the main site are getting extra savings on the 2nds side. Looks like AE has now discontinued their e-commerce for the shoebank, and it’s back to making phone calls? Remember, it’s a $10 re-stocking fee to return a pair of factory 2nds, unless you can get them to a brick and mortar Allen Edmonds outlet store. UPDATE: Looks like they are still doing e-commerce. The website for factory 2nds is just a bit harder to find.

Wait, again? Again. Well okay then.

It’s not a ton, but it does appear that the colder weather stuff is starting to roll in for Target’s new Goodfellow & Co brand. Huge thanks to reader Ryan N. for sending in the tip and pic of their new camel wool blend topcoat. Fabric is 66% wool, 27% poly, 5% acrylic, 2% other. Size shown on Ryan above is a small on 5’9″ 155 lbs. Coat is also available in black.

The price is a woof, but the looks and construction are straight up howl-worthy. A design, from the ground up, that was done with Huckberry. Slimmer and sleeker toe compared to other classic work boots, and that cap toe detail is a great touch. Chromexcel leather, Blake welt

(to maybe keep it from getting overly clunky?), made in Maine. Probably gonna be a pass for most of us, being that you can get a Horween CXL Higgins Mill right now for $250, but… still. They’re something to look at.

That’s a silly good price for one hell of a diver. 600m water resistance, GMT function, and a Swiss automatic movement. Full review of this thing can be found here. Stock is always limited with these events though, so, don’t be surprised if it sells out soon. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

Also worth a mention: