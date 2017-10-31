Best of Threads: Smart Homes, Stolen Watches, and Black Friday (already)

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Looking for a little sartorial inspiration? The What I Wore Today thread has got you covered. Snake Doctor shared the above pic of a casual ensemble he wore while hiking his rescue pup (also decked out) in Shenandoah Nat’l Park earlier this month. The look might be casual, but with brands like Gustin, Shockoe Atelier, and Truman Boot Co., it’s obviously that S.D. like to make investments in quality clothing. Some other fine looks from October? Nandyn posted some good casual looks, pizza socks and all. Useknifeonly was digging his first pair of Jomers pants. DocDave stepped up his game in blues. And a lovely threads connection was made, when armedferret realized he was not alone in his affinity for animal head masks.

Black Friday, already? Sweet baby jeebus. There might be some excitement for the supposed mightiest of all shopping days, but Threads users seem to agree on one thing: it ain’t that big of a deal. Literally. .brian., hockeysc23, and DocDave all agree, buying just because it’s on sale is not the best game plan. Scofield recommended already knowing your sizes and fits at the places you plan to shop. Evenflow and Hierophant take the approach of waiting until after Christmas to catch the best deals. Have a strategy to share ? Head on over to the thread.

Crime happens, and it happened to one of our own. Mad Martigan was robbed last month, and concerning his watches, left him with just his trusty Luminox Sentry until he can build his collection back up. Many condolences were offered, and hornspun84 offered the silver lining that Mad Martigan can rethink his collection and purchase back what he wants. The conversation turned to insurance and cataloging valuables. The good news is that Mad Martigan found his stolen guitar pop up for sale on Craigslist, and the detective working his case got it back for him.

Creature is looking to make some upgrades in his current home in order to automate, but needed some advice on an app that could control all of his installations, rather than using a separate app for each one. CMAc7 imported all his smart devices into his Amazon Echo, a.k.a. Alexa. As he explains it: To control all of this in one app, I imported it all into Amazon Alexa, thereby enabling voice control for everything. As an example I now can say, “Alexa turn on Netflix”, and it turns on the tv, turns on surround sound receiver, switches to the correct input, turns on Roku, switches Roku to Netflix app, turns off overhead lights, turns on my fireplace mood light to a 40% dim and turns on my tv backlight all at once. Pretty nifty. Ajs116 gave a reminder that Apple’s Homekit will do the same. But then armedferret reminded everyone of the possibility of hacking, and this led to an interesting discussion about how connected tech is allowing companies to aggregate information on people, which also led some guys to admitting that they’re looking to unplug more, rather than plug in.

Perhaps not the most thrilling of topics, but it definitely resonated with Threads users. Proteus posted for the first time, and asked about a subject that is common across most people, how do you organize your socks? Turns out he came across a pair he hadn’t seen in 6 months and figured it was time to get his sock drawer under control. Bixmeister pointed proteus towards the Dial Dream drawer organizer at Target, while ianr suggested the Amazon option he went with, as show above. He then admitted that prior to using the plastic honeycomb dividers, he used the cardboard dividers out of a box of cupcakes, which got DocDave thinking that he might be able to use the cardboard dividers from a case of beer. The beer needs to be drank first. Who’s up for heading over to DocDave’s?