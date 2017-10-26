$50 off Spier & Mackay Suits, Extra 50% off the BR sale section, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No need for bulk buys this time. Need a suit? You can buy just one and save $50 CAD. That puts their basic line down to about $310 USD once you do the conversion. Not bad for a half-canvas, all merino wool, bemberg lined suit. Meanwhile, you can find a review of their more generous/better for broader guys “Contemporary Fit” right over here.

Still surprised that Gilt City is running a whopping 35% off deal for Bonobos. Yes, $200 is no small threshold. BUT, Bonobos is a spendy joint, and they’ve really curtailed codes and promos this last year or two. And 35% off is more than the norm for them. Meanwhile, they just dropped a bunch of new arrivals. So, if you’re the type who’s just fine holding his nose at the Wal-Mart wafts, and is gonna stick with his preferred curved waistband pants partner, then have at it.

Certainly has a seasonal clearance feel to it. Sizes are super scattered. Items above have at least some average/normal size selections available at post time, but, know that those could dry up quick. Meanwhile, if you’re a GAP inc. cardmember, I think (think?) that using the code BRCARD should knock another 10% off the price at checkout.

They ain’t cheap, but they’re something you’re gonna wear and rely upon for years and years to come. Something of a legend. J. Press carries something similar… for $245.

Looks like some of the Timex Archive watches are now finally getting a cut? Doesn’t appear to be any of the new timepiece designs (like the Navi) but there are plenty of good looking pieces with not-so-normal straps to look at. Meanwhile, for those Redwings… Not sure who they’re price matching, but considering that Nordstrom does free shipping and free returns on everything, it’s gonna be tough to top that. No clue when this price matching is set to come to an end, so, apologies if this vaporizes before you can take advantage. But $100 off first quality USA made Beckmans in that Black Cherry color? That’ll do nicely. A quintessential #4 from over here.

Also worth a mention: