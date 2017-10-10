10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Autumn Ready Ties, Cheap Shirt Jackets, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

A seasonal favorite from everyone’s favorite cheap-as-hell necktie emporium. Now, I don’t think I’d wear one of these with a wool suit (it just wouldn’t have enough contrast, texture wise with the jacket and pants), but with more casual cotton sportcoats or under a v-neck sweater or cardigan? Absolutely. Terrific for the smart casual workplace.

Incredibly well reviewed online. Built in stretch for ease of movement. Tons of pockets. Also available in a fall-ready shade of burgundy. Shirt jackets are big this year, and this is one way to dive in without committing too much of your bank account to the cause. Hat tip to ScotsmaninBrooklyn for the tip on this thing via Threads!

A less expensive alternative to these. Lined in wool. Nice and flexible. Quite comfortable. Down to Small and XL at post time. Currently sold via Nordstromrack.com. Might be worth checking in store if you’ve had good luck at your Nordstrom Rack in the past?

Acrylic scarves are junk. Go with wool. Especially a wool like BR’s extra fine merino. Lots of colors and a couple of patterns to pick from here. Currently a BR Pick, but that exclusion will fade sooner rather than later. Big fan of the waffle pattern on the solid color options.

A fall classic that’s never gonna go out of style. From Hemingway to McQueen, lots of men have relied on these things over the years. This is an all cotton version, but the cotton is decently thick and not overly gooey feeling. Good texture to it. Just wish JCF would bring back the true slim option. Just regular fit this year it appears.

If you’re a trekkie (I guess we’re supposed to refer to ourselves as “trekkers” now?) this is a must watch. If you’re sorta kinda into science fiction? It’s worth a shot. The only problem is that it isn’t on network or cable. You have to shell out six bucks a month (limited commercial interruption tier) for CBS’s streaming service. But, if you like science and space and philosophical debates and cool ships and pretty damn amazing make-up/costumes and special effects (for a web only series!) and things that go KAPOW in space (even though, in space, things do NOT go kapow) then it’s absolutely worth the six bucks a month. CHOSE YOUR PAIN. (Warning, spoilers above.)

Quite a watch for autumn. Dark shades of brown and cream, a black ion case, and a suede strap. Also, this thing does NOT feel like a run of the mill Timex. No flimsiness. None. Should look great with thick sweaters, cords, and it’ll even lend a casual vibe to a tweed blazer. 42mm case so it’s not enormous, but it does have some heft to its overall weight.

One of the (many) reasons some of us hate joggers is the crappy terry cotton fabric. That junk suffocates, well, it suffocates your junk. Holds in heat and humidity, all while making you feel like you should be laid up on the couch suffering from strep throat. Another thing that some of us hate about joggers is the silly elasticized cuffs at the bottom. If you’re that concerned about your leisure pants staying in place, why not throw some stirrups on there? No? Oh, THAT would be weird? Got it. Anyway, these are super casual pants that suffer from neither of those jogger-standards, and instead go with stretch wool. Sign me up… once there’s a sale of course.

Very much on sale and still has a decent amount of common sizes left. Ridiculously comfortable. Cotton flannel that’s been brushed for extra softness, cut and sewn into a 5-pocket pant. Also available in navy. Was just stupid cheap and under $20, but they’re still a steal the next time they drop to $28 with a 30% off code and pin.

Another cheaper (and available) alternative to the J. Crew Killshot. Filpped color scheme here, with a dark body to the sneaker and a white logo (as opposed to the lighter body and navy logo on the Killshot). Big thanks to Brain B. on Facebook for the tip!

