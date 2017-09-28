Uniqlo “Customized” Shirts, Saddleback Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Is this really close to custom? Full honesty: I don’t get what all the fuss is about.

UNIQLO easy care shirts used to come in the ballpark S, M, L, etc. sizing. Fine, that’s not ideal. But UNIQLO just rolled out a “add a tailor-made feel” shirt collection.

Really? It’s neck and sleeve measurements in two fits. Regular, or slim. And while it’s not a 32/33 shirt sleeve (but more dialed in) I wouldn’t go as far as saying that these are really that different than, say, a Nordstrom Slim Fit easy care in a 15.5 neck and 32/33 sleeve? Am I wrong? What am I missing? People are FREAKING OUT about these things. And while it’s been almost 2 years, I wasn’t impressed with their old easy care shirts. Fire away: joe@dappered.com. I’m almost certainly wrong. But what gives? Is it the price?

Lots of exclusions this time. Even their corduroy sportcoats are excluded. But some of their summerweights are in the sale section, and they’re now finally getting some sort of extra cut.

First… what happened to the thin briefcase? The one that many of us know and love? They not making that thing anymore? That’d be a serious bummer if that’s the case. And second, this is a rare sale from Saddleback in a very popular color. They just don’t do these that often. Images above are NOT to scale, simply because I’m nowhere near as intelligent or talented as providing such would necessitate.

Welcome back to the wheelhouse Spier & Mackay. Along with a newly re-designed website, Spier & Mackay has re-stocked some basic suit colors. Think navy, charcoal, and medium gray. Slim or Contemporary (athletic) fits. Around $360 USD depending on the exchange rate for the basic Australian Super 110s wool. Not bad for a half canvas suit with two fits and easy to tailor sleeve cuff buttons. Head here for a review of the contemporary fit (which is shown above in 40R).

The Pick: Orient GMT Automatic Polaris – $345 ($575)

To me, it’s one of the best looking watches out there, no matter the price point. It looks and feels like a 4-figure watch. It’s elegant but interesting to the point it can’t be called a minimalist watch. Cobalt blue hands, including the GMT hand. Subtle 24 hr time ring helps you keep track of the time in another time zone. Nicely balanced, but not tiny. Now cheaper than what it usually goes for through 3rd party sites. Fair warning… seems like most (all?) of the rest of the Orient site, even with the 40% off deal, short of the Polaris is cheaper through 3rd parties.

Also worth a mention: