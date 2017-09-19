The Dappered Space: Quick Picks from the Houzz Kitchen & Dining Sale

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Hot off the heels from the last Dappered Space article: From Style Scenario to Styled Dining Space, Houzz.com announced its Kitchen and Dining Sale, with savings ranging from free shipping to up to 75% off. The response to The Dappered Space has been super positive, (thanks to you guys), so we’re going to try and start making quick picks for a few home sales here and there. Houzz got its start in humble beginnings, but has grown into the place to go for home improvement, decor, and architecture. Not only can you shop, but you can find professionals to help you with your project, and solicit advice from other Houzz community users. We’re keeping the picks here fairly muted and masculine, but know there’s a lot more where this came from. The Houzz Kitchen and Dining sale ends tomorrow, Wednesday 9/20.

These earthy dishes in “warm grey” make for great cool weather place settings. Of course they can see use year round, but that color scheme is very fall appropriate. Comes with 4 place settings.

For you wine connoisseurs. If you’re looking to start collecting and storing some bottles, a wine cooler will store your wines at the proper temp to allow them to age well. This cooler has “no vibration so bottle sediment is not disturbed.” Fancy! Actually that’s probably standard, I just didn’t realize that’s a thing. Removable wood shelves for easy perusing and cleaning.

Since we’re talking wine, here’s a way to use your wine and glasses to decorate. This rack is very rustic looking, but that doesn’t mean you can’t mix it in with more contemporary decor, as long as you have other natural elements in the room.

Know a budding chef, or have a friend that’s getting into cooking, and needs to keep his stylish duds stain free? Or maybe YOU need to keep that Goodfellow & Co. OCBD from catching grease stains? Chambray has been popular in men’s style for years, so donning this over your outfit will not steal style points, and will keep it protected. Available in 6 colors.

If you’ve never used one of these, they come in really handy, especially around the holidays. Puree soups, dips, and sauces right in the vessel you’ve heated them in. (Have you ever transferred a boiling hot chunky soup into a blender to puree? Kind of a pain.) This hand blender also chops, grinds, and will whip cream and meringues with the included attachments.

Barely on sale, but these are great looking spice jars. Something I wouldn’t mind sitting out on my counter. These could also just be used as decorative objects by themselves.

That’s quite the deep discount on a hood with fairly high ratings. Truth be told, I’ve never replaced a hood before, and I’m no expert on these things, but going by aesthetics, this is a good looking hood, no?

This rug is woven together with leather and cotton, creating a rustic texture and pattern. Striking and stylized, this rug would definitely work in a masculine or naturalistic leaning dining room or kitchen.

Counter height stools for a bar/counter area that could use some seating. Color shown above is gunmetal, but also comes in black, orange, and red. Want something cheaper? Try these from Target. Works out to about $200 – $240 (depending on the height) for four stools before any discounts.

Not much of a discount, but seems like these things are popular. In the grand scheme of things, grating cheese onto a plate is not a hard task. But for some reason, it’s just kind of annoying. Sometimes it can feel awkward, and in the back of my mind I have a vision of horror that involves grating part of my fingers or knuckles off. (I’m not the only one, right?) This grater bowl makes collection easy, seems to be stable, and looks good.

If you’ve ever cooked with a crockpot before, you know that many recipes call for meat to be browned in a pan on the stove top prior to putting it in the crockpot. Not so with this multicooker. It has browning, slowcook, and steam functions, cutting down on the mess you make in your kitchen. Plus you can just lift the pot out of the unit to transfer to your table (put it on a trivet). Perfect for cold weather cooking!

Perhaps you need extra storage for your glasses, or perhaps you take mad pride in the mug collection you’ve assemble and want them to be on display. However you want to use it, this drinkware holder takes your glasses, tumblers, and mugs (whether copper or not) out of the cupboard and puts them on display. Even if you don’t use it everyday, it might come in handy for get-togethers.

Sink shopping is not the most glamorous shopping in the world, but if you’re looking to upgrade, which you may or may not ever do in your lifetime, this looks to be a nice sink. Not as nice as this sink. But nice. Granted, the cafe brown color is niche, but if it fits in with your decor, it’s kind of a cool departure from the norm. Would pair nicely with a bronze finished faucet. And speaking of faucets, this is completely unnecessary, and I kind of want one.

Easy decor, and fitting either inside or out. Use with battery operated candles, or if you find the notion of actual flames more romantic use actual candles that burn.

A very stylish looking functional item. Perhaps this would make a good Christmas gift for a tea drinker you know? If they’re a coffee drinker? Gotcha covered.

