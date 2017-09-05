Style Scenario: The Late Season Baseball Game

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We’re in one of the best parts of the year in terms of sports. Football is starting to kick off, the overseas soccer leagues are underway, and baseball is starting to get tense. If you haven’t made it to your local park for 9 innings (or more) of America’s Past Time, now’s a great time. The days are warm but the nights are (hopefully) cooling down. Here’s one way to take in a game while looking great at the same time.

The Jersey: Made in the USA Ebbets Field Flannels – $156 w/ LD17 ($195). Or, whatever your home-town team’s jersey happens to be. But if you’re into the throwbacks/historical thing, then Ebbets Field is the bee’s knees. Made in the USA, wearable works of art, and they really do some digging in terms of the teams they have available. Code is good for 20% off but it expires today. Now go pick me out a winner Bobby.

The Tee: Goodfellow & Co. Standard Fit Tee in Grey – $7.99. A tee underneath for comfort. Also, never tuck that jersey.

The Jeans: Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Fit Stretch Jeans in Ship Yard – $39.99. With their straight fit and 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane, these aren’t skinny jeans (on most body types) and aren’t enormously cut either. And a little bit of a faded/washed out look never hurt anybody when worn casually.

The Sunglasses: AO Original Pilots – $50ish. Won’t be going out of style anytime soon. And USA made shades at that.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $50ish. With its 200m water resistance, and resin band, it’ll survive any beer spillage that might happen. But please, no one likes the 2-fisted slobber.

The Belt: J. Crew Suede Belt – $59.50. Made in the USA with a solid brass buckle. Does go up for codes and promos pretty often too.

The Shoes: Adidas Stan Smith in White & Green – $60.00. A tennis sneaker that’ll look terrific at the ball park. Super comfortable too. More sizes are available direct through Adidas.

The Socks: DANISH ENDURANCE Merino Wool Hiking & Trekking Socks – $12.99. Lightweight merino breathes, cushions, and is an all around awesome fabric.

The Food: A hot dog, at the ballpark. I don’t care if you’re super strict and ultra healthy all the time, nothing tastes better than a hot dog at the ball park. Those calories don’t count. Trust me.