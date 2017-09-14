New Tweed & Moleskin Sportcoats, Bulk J. Crew savings, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Spier & Mackay has been on a ROLL lately. Sweaters, new outerwear, and now? Some extremely tempting looking, 1/4 butterfly lined fall fabric sportcoats. Got one on the way for an in-person look. Expect it to show up in our annual best fall sportcoats/blazers round up in the not too overly distant future. Remember, Spier & Mackay pricing is in Canadian Dollars on their site, so, prepare to convert if you’re here in the US. Also, they’ll cover the return shipping if it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase.

Lots of new arrivals have come into J. Crew, so, let’s build some outfits above to maximize the discount. Usual exclusions seem to apply. Shoes are out, as are most sportcoats and blazers (except for the corduory sportcoats). Code expires today, 9/14/17.

Some usual exclusions apply (leather apparel and accessories, so, no belts, as well as jeans), but there’s plenty to be had here if you’re looking for fall basics and are wanting to stock up. Also… who knew that GAP was making an all merino wool henley?!?

Full disclosure… I don’t shop BR Factory that often (pretty happy with mainline Banana Republic stuff myself) and there is a noticeable difference in the fabrics that they use. (More synthetic blends… 60% other?!?) But, it’s noticeably less expensive too. Note that cardmembers can knock another 10% off with the code BRCARD. And also note that unlike the main GAP brands, return shipping through the mail is gonna cost you. $5.95 to be exact.

The Pick: Horween Briefcase in Nut Dublin Brown – $219 ($249)

Prefunding for these things closes in two days, so, now’s the time if you’re gonna get in on it. Made in the USA from Horween leathers. Looks like the CXL #8 option has already filled up? No exterior branding this time around, and a lowered price from what they’ve been most recently selling them at ($249).

That’s one heck of a price for a hacking, hand winding, 200m water resistant diver from Orient. Final sale though, as always. Blue or black. Up to you. Huge thanks to Brandon D. for sending in the style tip!

Also worth a mention: