Monday Sales Tripod – Automatic Seikos, Italian Wool Trousers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

As is almost always the case with Jomers, when they drop a new item, it sells super fast. And the grey options are all sold out at post time, but somehow there’s a good amount of sizes left in the blue shades they’re offering. Blue, a heather blue, and a darker blue sharkskin, cut from either Marzotto or Barberis Italian wool. Partially lined in Bemberg and comes with real horn buttons. Made in Hong Kong. Not bad for under seventy bucks. All trousers come with a 34″ inseam, so, you’ll most likely have to get em’ hemmed by a tailor.

I know. I know. We mentioned this on Thursday in the handful, but, time’s running out to use this extra 35% off voucher from Gilt City. Of course suiting is excluded, but it seems like JCF has a huge chunk of their fall line on the site right now. And when you consider the current sale prices, plus the extra 35% off = more than half off the “valued at price”, then you know it’s a solid deal.

Why hello there, automatic brother of the hugely popular Seiko Solar Compass. No chronograph here, obviously, but you do still get 100m in water resistance, those fat sword style hands, the knurled textured case, and an easy to wear 42mm in diameter. Exhibition case back is a nice addition too. Movement hacks and hand winds. Can’t imagine, in the era of GPS that anyone is gonna use the compass function, but hey, at least that internal bezel does rotate and you can kinda use it to ballpark elapsed time.

