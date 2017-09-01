Local Hurricane Harvey Charities, Leo’s New Manuscript, and Sharpening for a Shave

THAT MOMENT…when Scooby-Doo best represents your reaction to the news of the day.

Our thoughts are with the people who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. The images and stories coming out of the area are hard to forget. The devastation from this hurricane will unfold for weeks and months to come. We are grateful to learn that Dossier contributor Eric H and his wife, who live in Houston, are safe. He even managed to share some more links with us this week.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: While you can donate to the Red Cross, I had Eric recommend local charities who have been vetted there in Houston and he steered us here.

F%$K ME GENTLY WITH A CHAINSAW: I don’t even have a problem with this. Seems like something which could make the jump to the small screen.

HE’S GREEEEAAAAAAT! And, also, a turn on, apparently. (nsfw-ish? Maybe?)

EXTREME PARENTING? This is a little bit disturbing. Not gonna lie. I had other opinions about this but I’m just going to shut up and move along. But wow.

SO…MANY…WHALES:

SPEAKING OF ENORMOUS SEA LIFE: Narwhals are bitchin’ for a bunch of reasons. This is just one of them.

BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE: Ladies and Gentleman, the rarely filmed megamouth shark. Nifty.

HOUSTON…We have a problem. This is a thoroughly engaging story of how the disaster in Houston has been made worse by the area’s rapid expansion over the past 20 years. It is also an example of how the internet can change the way we consider story-telling.

HERE! HOLD MY BEER: This is all new to me. Perhaps you are familiar?

BLACK AS MIDNIGHT, BLACK AS PITCH, BLACKER THAN THE FOULEST WITCH: Apparently there is a new black paint on the market and it is the blackest black to ever, uh, be black.

WHAT. THE. HAMBURGERS?

I’M KING SNACKBIRD, TRASHLORD OF HELL! Looks like I’ve finally found an interwebs quiz that I just maybe, just might, perhaps, take. Also, this site is something. I’m going to dive into some Dark Wave and spend some time over here.

NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES: The Hurricane Harvey edition. Example 1. Example 2. Example 3. And, this.

SPEAKING OF HEROES: This guy is pretty rad.

SAY IT AIN’T SO TAYLOR: Swift shenanigans? Also, what’s with that new single? I mean, really?

WELL THAT WAS FAST: Day one at the new, Amazon owned Whole Foods saw some notable changes.

BERLUTI BOYS: From the runway show.

THE PERKS OF BEING NUMBER ONE: Judge Judy does not negotiate.

OH, YOU STEPPED IN IT: Ewwww, Goop.

LOOKING FOR A JOB? Don’t bother leaving a resume at these places.

CONSEQUENCES: The fallout from Charlottesville continues. This guy has become famous for all the wrong reasons. And then there are these guys.

SO MUCH LEONARDO: da Vinci. Now digitized for your enjoyment. Seriously, this is fascinating.

RELATABLE:

CONSEQUENCES: This is a new development in the evolution of a worst-case-scenario for the biggest sport in America. It’s kind of hard to have a league when your players, and now the people who call the games, decide they’re done with you.

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: You’ve been naughty on line. Perhaps this will help?

HEADS UP FELLAS: Do you use an Android device? This is important.

FAT CHANCE OF THIS EVER HAPPENING: Nobody is going to actually get off the couch and head out to the car for a pizza. Mostly.

WHAT’S IN A NAME? One man’s experience having the same name as an newly infamous bad-guy.

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly. Bonus mostly: the “kittens are magical creatures” edition.