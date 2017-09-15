Equifax, What the rich won’t say, & the worst sweater ever

WITH YOUR FEET IN THE AIR AND YOUR HEAD ON THE GROUND…

DOSSIER FOLLOW UP: Pharma Bro goes down. As if that wasn’t satisfying enough, then, because he just can’t shut his damn pie-hole, this. More details here.

WHEN A MUGGING MEETS ROCK ‘N ROLL HISTORY: You end up with this story. Which, wow. This went way beyond what I had known about the whole thing.

WE’RE ALL PRETTY MUCHED EFFED: So this happened. And it will have huge consequences (hopefully including something coming from this). But is it just the beginning? Meanwhile, if you’re in the mood to sue, these guys seem to think they can help. If you need help freeing your credit report, this should come in handy.

BIG PICTURE DISCUSSION OF THE WEEK: When it comes to monopolies, how big is too big and is there a backlash brewing? This book review brings up some issues surrounding Facebook. Then there’s this.

STRANGE THINGS ARE AFOOT AT THE CIRCLE K:

We are so grateful that Dossier contributor Eric H was able to ride out Hurricane Harvey without too much disruption to his regular day to day goings on. He’s back with another collection of linkety link links this week.

F OOD 101: We are doing it all wrong. And having read this incredible article, I have doubts that the ingrained power structure within Big Agriculture would ever permit something like this from taking hold here in America. I hope I am so very wrong about this.

THE STORY BEHIND…the photo of the week. And yes, this is very much a Pacific NorthWest thing.

PERSPECTIVE: An embarrassment of riches?

PRETTY IN PINK: There’s a new chocolate in town. And while I was thinking of the Psychedelic Furs when I read this story, Eric had a different flashback.

OH FFS: I don’t even know what to say about this except that I’d probably laugh out loud if I saw someone wearing it (I am an asshole), and our Editor thought he looked like the saddest Keebler elf ever.

SU-SU-SUSHI-OH: The Angy Candy man and his influence on sushi. Then there’s this place, which seems like Mecca for hardcore fans.

OH HELLO.

WAIT, WHAT? Amazon is looking to put stores in Kohl’s locations. Huh.

OH THAT’S NASTY! This has got to be happening all over the first world, right? This? You don’t outlive something like that.

WHINY ASS TITTY BABIES: Who, you ask? Hollywood. This is some of the lamest boloney I have come across in some time.

MEANWHILE…in Australia. I’m not sure why I like this story so much, but I do.

WHEN WILD DOGS SNEEZE…shit’s about to go down.

BURNED: When a Senior prank is a major opportunity for the Po-Po to remind everyone who is boss.

GROOT-THINK:

A REMINDER: When it comes to having to evacuate out of the path of a storm, a whole bunch of folks simply don’t have have the means to do so, because, consequences. Case-in-point, here.

THE EVOLUTION OF RETAIL MARKETING: It’s fabulous. Clearly we have come a long way from “husky.”

SMELL YOU LATER: Hot on the heels of that story about how supermarkets are using scents to sell you goods, the airline industry steps up in hopes of getting rid of that stinky feet smell of the dude in the next aisle.

BIG BROTHER: Those voice assistants we are increasingly relying on aren’t without their security issues.

INCOMING!

Once again Eric H and I wind up finding the same trailer for this week’s INCOMING. Like minds and all that.

