Banana Republic’s Struggles, FedEx Fights, & the Good and Bad of Beer

MOVIE SPECIAL FX CIRCA 1935: Bride of Frankenstein

THIS JUST IN FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: The more I learn about Chance The Rapper, the more I really like him as a person. Because this? This. Is. Awesome.

AND IT CONTINUES: More bad news for some of the biggest brands in American malls. I’m not sure we should find solace in the fact that one of their properties is on the upswing, considering what it says about the buying power of the average consumer.

CONSEQUENCES: This right here is pretty shitty. And complicated.

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? So this is happening. I’m sure we’ll all be fine. It’s fine. Everything’s fine.

Our pal Eric H has not only been dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, he has managed to pass along another rad list of LINKITY LINK LINKS for us this week. He is just the best.

MORE THAN A FEELING: One of the best things about the era of vinyl record albums was the possibilities the twelve inch by twelve inch packaging presented for designers. (There’s a reason people buy these.) This is a really cool history of album art. Speaking of which, you’re probably familiar with this particular classic.

INCOMING! The metronome was the beginning of the end. Mostly.

THE OTHER SEX: Eric has a knack for finding terrific stories about fascinating women. Like this woman. Here’s some da-da poetry for you as an example from this “diehard weirdo.”

YOU ABSOLUTELY, POSITIVELY, SIMPLY MUST…say no to this nonsense. Here’s an idea: grab a pair of these and hose them down when you need to.

THE 4 LEGGED LIGHTNING ROUND: A mighty, mighty pup. I eagerly await the movie. | The most important rule for cats. Hint: physics. | This. A thousand times this. And while you’re at it, keep them out of the carts at the grocery store because that is effing nasty.

PALS:

OH THAT’S NASTY: OMG BURN IT WITH FIRE! Wait, no, hold on. Ok. We have an official ruling from the judges: it’s totally gross but it’s totally good too. So, carry on.

WAIT, WHAT? When the New Yorker writes about a video game, you know it is not going to be boring.

BALLS. OF. STEEL: I would have barfed, m’kay?

PERSPECTIVE: While our collective attention is on the record-breaking hurricanes in the Caribbean and American Southeast, things are really bad in Southeast Asia as well. Then there’s this.

IT’S WHAT’S FOR BREAKFAST! And, also, brainstorming and shit. This is the best news ever, right? Yeah, about that.

NO WONDER THIS GAME BECAME A CLASSIC:

IS YOUR BRAIN MAKING YOUR LIFE SHITTY? This.

HEY YOU MISTER INSTAGRAM FAMOUS: Sorry dude. This might be relevant to your interests.

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? The Oh Hell No edition.

PROOF-OF-CONCEPT VIDEO OF THE WEEK: I have never heard of that phrase (proof-of-concept) until I found this video short that looks like a full length movie I want to see.

REALITY BITES: This is, to use the vernacular of the day, cray.

CONSEQUENCES: So this guy made news this week for all the wrong reasons. Then they discovered this. And, as a surprise to no one, this.

ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL! Er, about that? For a more robust round up of what ails the NFL, there’s this. Meanwhile, football in Alaska: this is not Texas football. But it is fascinating. From the world of college football, this is not flattering.

FIRST WORLD FRUSTRATIONS: Those glasses though. Honestly.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT…that 1937 painting with the Native American holding an iPhone?

INCOMING:

