10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Shawl Collar Sweaters, Cashmere Hats, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

They bill it as a “shirt jacket” but it has a moto collar and looks relatively substantial? I mean, I’m sure it’s lightweight, but it doesn’t look overly flimsy? Deep navy color, quilted exterior, and a couple of chest high flap pockets as well as waist level hand pockets.

The difference between cashmere and merino is, for the vast majority of us, not worth the up-charge for the softer stuff. But when it comes to stuff that’s touching your head or your neck, consider splurging. And this ain’t much of a splurge.

North of the $75 threshold for now, but it’s a new arrival. And that means it’s only a matter of time before it drops either by way of a coupon code, or, by its entry into the Amazon market. So stay tuned. Big fan of that recessed, seconds dial at 6 o’clock. Classy as hell.

To see how divisive this period of global history was and continues to be, one needs to look no further than these two reactions from the New York Post and The New Republic. Two different sides, shouting into echo chambers, while Ken Burns and Lynn Novick just do their damndest to tell the story. Yet those who produce little other than the vapor trails from the rocks they throw, keep on throwing them rocks. It’s no wonder we’re slow to move forward. We’re a shitty species sometimes. Lots of times. Perhaps most of the time. And this new PBS documentary is absolutely worth a watch. The sound editing alone is incredible.

Haven’t seen these in person yet, but reader David P. seems to think they have serious potential: “This polo is amazing. Fit and fabric/material is spot on. Similar to Uniqlo’s performance/dry-fit polos but nicer. I’m in love with these things.” Well then… Noted. Thanks David. Drops to under $30 when 40% off.

Definitely has more stretch than your average stretch chino. Maybe not as stretchy as the rapid movement denim, but, more flexible. 90% cotton, 8% poly, 2% spandex. Clean hook and bar closure front. Tons of colors and fits. Size shown above is a 33×30 in the Emerson straight fit. The current offer requires some bulk buying (40% off $200+ no BR exclusions) but these have been escaping the exclusion net more often than not as of late. So you should be able to pick up a single pair, if you so choose, in the not too distant future for under $75.

Just a bit higher than the $75 limit for this feature, but, it ships and returns for free so we’ll forgive that extra few bucks. Plus, they’re really quite nice for the price. A perfect leather chukka for fall’s transition back into jeans and sweaters. Full review here.

Huge applause to GAP for taking the time and materials to make a henley in merino. You think they would have stuck with the cheaper (and frankly, icky feeling if you run warm) spongy cotton variety. Not so! Three colors to pick from. On sale often.

Tons of texture. Good weight. Easy to wear now that it’s cooling off. Available in the “Shetland Brown” shown above as well as a deep “vintage indigo.” Can go for as little as $30 if you play your cards right.

Deschutes does fall real well. Traditional Oktoberfest beers are great, until they start to feel and taste like dirty dishwater. This one balances that drinkability of a Marzen with the crispness of an IPA. Prices and availability depend on location.

