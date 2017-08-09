The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style August 2017

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style.

Shared on our twitter feed: Any chance we can get some dining room tips in the next #dapperedspace @Dappered? The wife wants new chairs. Ask and you shall receive. I’ll tackle a dining room scenario soon, but in the meantime here are a few dining room chair options. The featured option, the Crest Bentwood Chair from West Elm, is the dining room chair(s) I own. I originally went with cheaper fabric dining chairs from Target that one of my cats quickly turned into his favorite scratching posts. Thus we had to switch the chairs out to non fabric options. These wood chairs from West Elm are good looking and surprisingly comfortable. High price, but they are high quality.

A very retro looking piece of art, where the “pixelation and computer manipulation represent the merging of the physical and digital reality.” (Quoted from the 20×200 website.) If you’re looking for some wall color in a room that leans modern, this might make a great addition to your wall hangings, and is sure to be a conversation piece. See more works from the artist here.

If you don’t want to tackle actually trying to wire an electrical sconce, but like the idea of having some light on a wall, this is a low maintenance way to go. It’s obviously not going to provide bright light, but it will provide good ambiance on a cool fall night. Create a dramatic entry way to or from a room by placing one of these on either side of the door. You could even hang it outside in a protected space, or use it as a very stylish nightlight if you have need to light a hallway. Available through Cost Plus World Market.

The season is coming when many switch from lighter liquors to the dark stuff. We no longer want mixed cocktails over ice, we want something that will warm us from the inside. These old-fashioned glasses have a great price point, and an interesting look.

Not necessarily the most affordable right now, but these are a seasonal product at Nordstrom (notice the cobwebs under the coasters). They may be marketed as a Halloween item, but these can be used year round. If you like them, but can wait, these might show up discounted come early November. Since they’re slate, and graphically interesting, these double as decor, not just an object of utility.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.