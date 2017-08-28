Style Scenario: Vacation to the Northeastern Seaboard

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Over the next several weeks we’ll be tackling some vacation based Style Scenarios, whether that vacation takes you out to the beach, into the mountains, or cruising the desert. Travel season is upon us, so we’re making some suggestions on how to spend some down time feeling comfortable while also looking good. Next trip on our list is to the Northeastern Seaboard during the fall, calling in cooler days and nights, with the possibility of a rainstorm or two. (top photo credit)

The Sweater: J. Crew Cotton-Cashmere Shawl-Collar Sweater – $78. The key to vacationing comfortably along the Northeastern seaboard in the fall is going to be layers. This cotton/cashmere blend sweater is light enough to not be stifling when the sun is out, and thin enough to wear under a coat or jacket if the weather cools off.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury w/ Gray Dial – $79.99 From their retro-leaning Waterbury Collection. The gray face with orange indices is a nice tribute to the colors of the upcoming season.

The Belt: J. Crew Braided Web Belt – $29.99 ($40). A little color, a little stretch. Lots of comfort.

The Shirt: Old Navy Soft-Washed V-Neck Tee – $14.99. Use this soft tee as your first layer. It’ll add a pop of color under the darker items in the outfit, and it will also be comfortable enough on it’s own during warmer parts of the day.

The Pants: Lands’ End Men’s Regular Fit 14-wale Corduroy Pants in Soapstone – $24.99 ($59). Corduroy is a classic fall fabric, and is soft to the touch, mirroring the texture and comfort of the sweater. Available in a variety of colors, but navy or grey will be most versatile.

The Jacket: VEDONEIRE Mens Motorbike Style Wax Jacket – $169.99. The waxed cotton will keep your under layers dry when the rain kicks up, and the contrasting seam tape and brushed cotton liner will keep you warm and add a touch of color and contrast to break up the darker palette of the rest of the outfit.

The Shoes: 1901 Barrett Chukka Boot – $125. A favorite around here. Classic, stylish, and easy to dress up or down. We’ve got the brown leather version featured in the graphic, but you can find a full review of the suede option here.

The Umbrella: Totes Auto Wood Stick Umbrella – $17. A total classic. Moving in to the fall in the Northeast, you’ll want an umbrella handy for those sudden rainy days.