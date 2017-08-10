Nordy Clearance, Spier & Mackay Sitewide Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

So the Anniversary Sale is done and gone for another year, but there are more than a few tempting items in the Nordstrom Sale section right now. Might this be the building of a fall clearance event of some kind? Even if it’s not, it all ships and returns for free.

This is a true clearance. As of post time, Spier & Mackay don’t have their latest batch in yet. So… it’s a bit picked over but there are still some gems in there. Half canvas suits, Australian Merino wool, non functioning buttons (which are easier to tailor) and your first suit or sportcoat ships and returns for free. Remember, prices on their site are in CAD, so, be prepared for some conversions. Full review of their Crosby like “Contemporary Fit” can be found here. For the hopsack sportcoats (which they appear to have gotten a few sizes back in stock of) you can find that review here.

The Pick: Rapid Movement Chino in Slim, Straight, or Tapered (athletic?) – $68 ($98)

No code needed here. Not the most mind-bending of deals, BUT… their new and extremely well reviewed “Rapid Movement Chinos” are finally getting a bit of a discount. They’ve been excluded as a BR Pick since their recent introduction. 90% cotton, 8% poly, 2% spandex. Tons of colors and fits.

Technically it’s called “The Purge” sale. Which doesn’t sound so healthy. And it’s quite the mish-mash of gear and goods. But there’s some fun stuff in there for sure. Stock allegedly goes fast, so, know that.

Note that the “select” items available for the 40% discount is not… extensive. Seems like J. Crew is in between seasons here (as is the rest of the retail world). But their sunglasses are pretty nice, and with that discount, they fall squarely into the not-gas-station-garbage and not-stupidly-expensive-luxury-eyewear category. Also, not sure how their slim merino sweaters made it into the sale section for a half off cut, but… that’ll do nicely. Doesn’t appear to be final sale either?

Also worth a mention: