Monday Sales Tripod – New Timex Styles, Rapid Movement Chinos, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. BR/GAP/Old Navy: 40% off & free ship @ $25 w/ UPGRADE
- B.R. Rapid Movement Chino in Slim, Straight, or Tapered (athletic?) – $58.80 ($98)
- B.R. Supima Cotton Ribbed Shawl Cardigan – $76.80 ($128)
- BR Lightweight Light Blue Blazer in Slim or Standard – $118.80 ($198)
- B.R. Water-Repellant Mac Jacket – $136.80 ($228)
- GAP Lightweight Slim Fit Performance Khakis in Slim or Straight – $41.97 ($69.95)
- BR Quilted Vest – $88.80 ($148)
- Cyrus Goodyear Loafer – $167.99 ($350) some limited, but common sizes are back in stock
- Old Navy Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Lightweight Khakis for Men – $23.40 ($39.94)
- B.R. Orman Leather Chukka Boot with Vibram Sole – $100.80 ($168)
Well. Look who’s a moron (that’d be me). Just last week I predicted that the new, extremely well reviewed Banana Republic “Rapid Movement Chinos” would be excluded from codes and promos for a while. NOPE. WRONG JOE. VERY WRONG. They’re up for this cut. Also, you can knock an additional 10% off any of the GAP goods with the code MORE. Usual exclusions apply, so, BR Picks are out, as are leather accessories at GAP. Codes expire today, 8/14/17.
#2. New Timex Arrivals + 20% off w/ SAVE20
- Metropolotin 40mm Super Slim – $52 ($65) multiple color combos
- Expedition Ranger Brass Case 43mm – $53.60 ($67)
- Fairfield Chrono Black and Grey – $79.20 ($99)
- Weekender Chrono 40mm – $65.60 ($82)
- Waterbury Fabric & Leather Strap – $87.20 ($109)
Good grief. The designers at Timex have been at it again. Subtle tweaks to already successful designs, and that new 43mm Expedition brass case looks incredible. Fingers crossed that the bezel is actually functional, and not stationary? Maybe? Hopefully? Probably not, but, a guy can dream.
#3. Billy Reid: Up to 75% off “lights out” final sale
- Made in Italy Goatskin Nicholas Jacket in Dark Brown – $499.50 FINAL ($1595.00)
- Made in Italy Cotton Larson Jacket – $119.50 FINAL ($495)
- Made in Italy Unstructured Cooper Lace Up – $149.50 FINAL ($395)
- Made in Italy Butz Wingtip in Charcoal – $99.50 FINAL ($395)
- Made in Italy Indianola Chukka- $119.50 FINAL ($395)
- Made in Italy Wool/Cashmere Calvin Jacket – $199.50 FINAL ($625)
- Pensacola Polo in Light Blue – $59 ($88)
Its sure appears to be all final sale guys. So be extra careful here. No returns on any of this stuff. Yet, if you know you won’t goof on the sizing, and you’re really into an item, now’s a good time to pick up a really well made… something… from Billy Reid on the cheap.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Bonobos: Extra 40% off all sale items with NOTADRILL
- Bespoke Post: Extra 10% off sale items w/ TAKETEN
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 35% off + extra 40% off clearance + free shipping w/ BIGFAN (expires today, 8/14/17)
- Todd Snyder: Their sale section is still pretty stacked.