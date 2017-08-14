Monday Sales Tripod – New Timex Styles, Rapid Movement Chinos, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Well. Look who’s a moron (that’d be me). Just last week I predicted that the new, extremely well reviewed Banana Republic “Rapid Movement Chinos” would be excluded from codes and promos for a while. NOPE. WRONG JOE. VERY WRONG. They’re up for this cut. Also, you can knock an additional 10% off any of the GAP goods with the code MORE. Usual exclusions apply, so, BR Picks are out, as are leather accessories at GAP. Codes expire today, 8/14/17.

Good grief. The designers at Timex have been at it again. Subtle tweaks to already successful designs, and that new 43mm Expedition brass case looks incredible. Fingers crossed that the bezel is actually functional, and not stationary? Maybe? Hopefully? Probably not, but, a guy can dream.

Its sure appears to be all final sale guys. So be extra careful here. No returns on any of this stuff. Yet, if you know you won’t goof on the sizing, and you’re really into an item, now’s a good time to pick up a really well made… something… from Billy Reid on the cheap.

Also worth a mention on a Monday