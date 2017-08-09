Extra 40% off Bonobos Final Sale Items One Day Sale

Hang on. This feels awfully familiar.

Oh.

Well, a few weeks have gone by, so more stock might be in the sale section (still seems pretty scattered/feels like a true clearance), and cooler weather is a bit more front of mind. Remember, this is final sale stuff. No returns or exchanges. Be careful fellas.

Final sale (like the rest of this stuff), but I’d say they feel a little better than Banana Republic’s new Rapid movement denim. They’re somewhere between BR’s Traveler Jean, and the Rapid Movement denim. And, they come in a multitude of fits (tailored, slim, athletic, and straight). Again, sizes are a bit scattered, but some common sizes are still left. I wear a 33×30 in most Bonobos stuff, and a 33×30 here fits great. Super comfortable. Doesn’t bag out or slouch with wear. 92% Cotton / 6% Poly / 2% Elastane.

A steal at this price. Huge, huge fan of Bonobos and their unconstructed sportcoats. This is from their Jetsetter collection, so there’s 2% elastane in there for stretch. That icy, light blue would look great up against white or pale grey chinos in the heat, and then just as good with dark denim in the fall. Non functioning sleeve buttons make for easy tailoring.

More masculine than a t-shirt, and not as stuffy as a polo. The short sleeved henley doesn’t get nearly enough respect. Plus, these come in a true slim fit.

Crisp cotton with a crease destined for office wear. Looks like it’s just the grey shade that’s on sale, but those are plenty versatile. Lots of fits and sizes to pick from.

There’s no elastane or other stretchy material in these things. They claim it’s the weave that provides “natural” stretch? At least the Bonobos slim fit is a decently slim fit, and thus, is better than many other cheap OCBDs out there. The blue is getting the cheaper price of $28.80, while the white and blue stripe are hovering around $41. Final sale, like everything else, but at least it ships free.

They’re calling this pattern “Shepherd’s Check” but it looks like a houndstooth to me? Anyway, not a bad price for a Bonobos suit if you like the shape and fit of their pants. Jackets look mostly to be in stock in their standard fit.

An easy way to mix it up. A bit risky/style-forward if you wear it with a suit and tie, but still not too wild. Less risky if you’re going tieless with a sportcoat and jeans or trousers.

Even lighter in weight and construction than their unconstructed Italian Wool sportcoats. How so? These are basically shirts, cut from light Italian wool and made into a sportcoat form. Think J. Crew Factory’s ultra light linen sportcoat, only much higher quality, and made in wool.

Select colors of their flagship pant are on sale, and thus, dropping into affordable territory… but most colors have had their size selection picked over pretty badly. Not these though. How a nice, mid to light grey pair of washed Bonobos chinos still have tons of sizes and fits left? That’s beyond me.

A really nice, Italian fabric dress shirt for a less than luxury price. Just a suggestion here, but, I’d make sure to get the semi-spread collar option. It’s more timeless, and easier to wear without a tie if you so choose.

Speaking of their upper echelon “Capstone” collection… I know it’s final sale. But. Boy. If you’re familiar and happy with Bonobos sizing… and you’ve got a black tie event coming up. This might be one hell of a buy. Super 140s (!) Italian wool. A stunningly large amount of sizes left.

58% Wool, 40% Silk, 2% Elastane and unlined. Has a tiny, micro-check pattern to it. No standard fits available. Just their slim.

A textured, extra layer that can be worn year round, complete with the unmistakable feel of added linen to the mix. Gonna get lots of use here in the next month or two.

Prints are big this year. And even if you’re not gonna wear prints to the office, or out on a date, why not the beach or pool? That’s one of the few places those of us who don’t gravitate towards flashy looks seem to take a little more risks/have some fun. Mesh liner for these.

Maybe it’s the slim lapels, or some other proportion magic, but I’ve never thought this grey sportcoat looked like an orphaned suit jacket. The shoulders are soft, the silhouette is trim… just doesn’t look like a suit jacket to me (full disclosure, I own and have worn one of these with jeans for a few years now). Available in slim or standard. Wool is nice. Not super luxurious, but not papery or scratchy either. Nice.

The extra 40% off Bonobos sale items code CHEATDAY expires Today, Wednesday 8/9. As always, picks above were limited to those with at least a decent size range at post time. But, use the filters at the top of the sale page, and you might be able to find a your sized needle in their extensive sale section haystack.