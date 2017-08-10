10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Classic Desert Boots, New Arrivals for Fall, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Interesting. Big fan of wool/cotton blends. Just don’t know how much merino is actually in these things? Is it fair to assume it’s at least 50%, being that wool is mentioned first in the “wool/cotton” duo? That might be making an unfair assumption, but, as long as there’s a decent amount of wool in there, these could be perfect for the upcoming cooler weather. Three colors to pick from. Pretty sure these’ll be up for codes and promos as they roll on. UPDATE: Well these are back up to $79.50. No matter. Most of us would wait for a 25% or 30% off select items code anyway. UPDATE II: Big thanks to Jesse V. who provided the intel that these are 55% wool / 45% cotton.

Seems that these have been bouncing around in price over the last 24 hours? Was going for under $50, but has jumped up to $59.99 as of late. Still, a great price for a nice boot. And many guys prefer the bushacre over the original desert boot because the sole isn’t a natural crepe, and thus, won’t look as filthy with wear. A terrific time to pick up a classic for the upcoming cooler weather.

In case you’re looking for a late summer/early fall bit of fiction. Utterly charming, and, I hate to use that word because when you lump it in with “Gentleman” it’s all starting to sound pretty frou-frou. The book begins just after the Bolshevik revolution, and focuses on a former Count, who has been sentenced to house arrest for the remainder of his life. But not in a family owned palace (the Bolsheviks didn’t take too kindly to family owned palaces). Instead, Count Rostov is sentenced to spend the rest of his days in a Luxury hotel. The Metropol in Moscow. Bottom line: It’s a flippin’ hoot. I’ll be stunned if they don’t make a movie out of it.

Well look what’s back. Shown above (and at the top of the post) is actually last year’s tipped polo, but they look pretty close to identical this time around (the placket on the white polo this year is black, not grey). Also, they’re being made in a standard and slim this time too. Just enough retro without going over the top. Goes on sale plenty. Right now it’s half off if you have a GAP inc card. Use CARD50 for half off all BR full priced merchandise with no exclusions (except for sale and 3rd party). This Friends and Family sale should go live to the general public relatively soon.

More of a trunk than a boxer brief, and the only pair of trunks or boxer briefs that I’ve found that DON’T ride up if you’re on team thunder thighs. Plus, they’re antimicrobial, ultra-light, and wick sweat.

I know these got mentioned recently in this week’s tripod, but… c’mon. Certainly worth another mention. Rugged looking. Brass case. 43mm in diameter. Not bad at all for $54. UPDATE: Looks like Timex killed the code at some point today? Getting reports now that this is no longer valid.

Can be difficult to find depending on your location (here’s where Deschutes distributes to), but it’s absolutely worth seeking out as a gift to the craft beer lover in your life (even if that craft beer lover is you). Deschutes is based in Bend OR, and they’ve been doing a special version of their Black Butte Porter for almost three decades now. This year it’s brewed with Dutched cocoa, Saigon cinnamon, cayenne, and then 50% is aged in Bourbon and Rum barrels. It is not a lightweight. 55 IBUs. 12% ABV. Thinking about polishing off that 22 oz bottle on your own? Might want to think again. That’d be 747 calories going down your gullet. This is a bottle worth sharing.

Rugby shirts aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Understood. But some of us kinda dig their throw-back sportswear flavor. Plus, they look better than a frumpy old collegiate hoodie. The reinforced shoulders and the stitching at the elbows is a nice touch here too.

Nope. Not quite sweater season yet. But these things still deserve to be mentioned since they’re back in stock. Not a chunky sweater in the least. Downright thin. But not see through, and super strong. And that makes for a perfect layering piece (since it won’t overwhelm a shirt or be super thick and mushy under a blazer). Shown above is a size medium on 5’10” / 185. Easily one of the best things UNIQLO makes. On sale often. Tons of colors to pick from.

New Target “Goodfellow & Co.” Stuff? (check in stores)

The new “Goodfellow & Co” brand is supposed to launch in September, but according to a few of you guys, some of this stuff is already hitting a few brick & mortar stores? Might be worth taking a quick trip through the men’s section if you find yourself in a Target in the not too distant future. So far it appears that basics will be pretty affordable. Think henleys for $14.99, chinos for $19.99, and polos for $14.99. Big thanks to Chris C. for the intel!

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.