The Playlist – July 2017

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Dossier. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

Whether you were a fan of Chester Bennington or not, you should be more than sad about this death last week. Because, in short form, (with acknowledgement of his documented personal difficulties), this: Linkin Park put out a new single (not the above, which is from A Thousand Suns) followed by an album which is more pop oriented than what they’ve done before. Fans went into fuck-you mode calling them out on social media and giving them a shit-ton of grief. Which Bennington responded to in interviews. Why some people continue to arrogantly believe that their opinions mean anything amazes me. Nobody cares. You’ve never created anything beyond a bowel movement in your life. Step off and move along. /rant

Trent Reznor might be spending most of his time scoring movies these days, but he has clearly maintained his relationship with his Nine Inch Nails muse. I’ll take this, thank you.

This is not something I was expecting from Annie Clark. I have no idea why that is but I’m 100% positive that it is a poor reflection on myself. This reminds me of some of the quintessential songs about NYC from the 70’s and 80’s. It is lovely and pointed and would most certainly have been perfect in the big scene at the end of any movie from that era. At least, that’s how my brain works.

First things first. I realize that JAY-Z (it’s all caps now, by the way) has his Tidal thing going on. But it would be nice to still put something up on YouTube if you want to promote your new project to as many people as possible. Hence, a non licensed clip. JAY-Z is still one of the best when it comes to telling a story and not being shy about sharing personal details of his life.

One of the nicest (and tallest) guys you’re likely to meet. Before touring the world with Taylor Swift and stuff, he was just getting started in America by touring the country with a backpack and a ukulele. And that brought him to my attention. This is the first track from his upcoming 2nd album and it seems that he has a few more toys to play with this time around.

Wait, what? That KMFDM? As a matter of fact, yes. Turns out, this is a pretty good week for industrial rock connoisseurs.

Dan Black emerged in 2008 with a record that was widely praised, before the lawyers stepped in and nipped it in the bud. Luckily, he kept releasing clever, inventive mash-ups before sharing some terrific “wonky pop” of his own (whatever you do, you must track down his “Weird Science” mix tape). After laying low for a few years, he has just dropped 3 – 4 videos in the last few months with the release of his second full-length album. It is filled with joyful, nerdy, modern pop. Yes, that is a good thing.

Glam rock baby! Queen and The Darkness are the first two bands that will come to mind if this is the first thing you’ve heard from the band out of the UK. For some of you, that will be enough to hit play. My work here is done.

The man who inspired many of Rock’s heavy hitters (Dave Grohl is a fan) returns with his 22nd solo offering. And damn if he doesn’t sound good. Numan has been on a roll of late, releasing relevant harder edged albums that carry his sound to new generations of fans. Only these days, his 10 year old daughter sings along. This is atmospheric industrial rock that has already made my gym playlist.

Another terrific preview from the band’s new album. Hints of The Cure show up in a track that percolates below Win Butler’s observations about guys and girls, including some you might feel you know. The lyrics belie the techno-sheen of the music and manage to make the song so much more than its parts.”Just make it painless.”

One of our favorite “super groups” delivers another hard hitting commentary on how life is for a large swath of America. Chuck D is a fucking national treasure.

Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard has released a rich catalogue of covers over the years (here, here, here, here, and here among others). His new project pays tribute to the now legendary third album from Scotland’s Teenage Fanclub. This is clearly a labor of love. The arrangement here sticks close to the original but is infused with Gibbard’s well established sensibilities.

By this point, the theme is inescapable. A whole bunch of modern rock pioneers continue to make compelling music. OMD were burdened with a huge hit that overshadowed everything they had done before or since. The band split up in the mid 90’s and I’ll be the first to admit that when they got back together ten years later I was worried. Pfffft. Instead, Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys stepped up with two albums worthy of their early work. They haven’t looked back since. This is a taste of their September release.

They were gone and then they came back and the world is a slightly less crummy place because of it. Having provided some of the best indie rock of the aughts, these Montreal guys got back together recently with an EP. And now, an album. This is among the best they’ve released. Yay for us.

When Joe forwarded this to me, my first reaction was “of course.” What was an atmospheric, faintly dystopian, fairly New Wave 80’s favorite is now an atmospheric, faintly dystopian, fairly new metal version for…uh, now. I’m pretty sure they were made to cover this.

We got three albums and an EP from these guys when all was said and done. And that’s too bad. But what we did get was passionate and finessed and full of swagger. They are probably best known for having provided the theme to “Smallville” but that was just the tip of the iceberg. This would be one of their best.

